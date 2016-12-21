December 21, 2016

Ethel Lorene Williams

A celebration of life service for Deaconess Ethel Lorene Thomas Williams will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 702 Arnold McKinney Drive, with the church pastor, the Rev. Fer-Rell M. Malone Sr., bringing words of comfort.

She was born Feb. 24, 1918 in Hawkinsville (Pulaski County). She was the sixth of 12 children born to the late Rev. Milledge Thomas Sr. and Jennie L. Johnson Thomas.

On Aug. 22, 1939, she was joined in holy matrimony to Elrie Donnie Williams, who died March 5, 2016. To this union four children were born, Edna Reaunette, Donnelle, Edward and Ann Laverne.

She grew up in Waycross where she received her formal education from the Waycross public school system. She worked for the school system for several years and was a homemaker.

At an early age, she joined Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church where she served as the church secretary, member of the deaconess board, the Citizens’ Ministry, Abraham and Sarah’s Choir, the CWA (Christian Women Auxiliary) and the Senior Mission. She also served as the financial secretary for the church and coordinated all fundraising activities for Macedonia Educational Scholarship fund.

She was kind, loving and a hard worker. Her congenial character won a place in the hearts of those privileged to have known her. She loved the Lord and her family with unconditional love.

On Monday (Dec. 19, 2016), God called her from her earthly home to her heavenly home.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Emma Thomas, Annie L. Johnson, Beatrice T. Elbert, Bertha Price, Willie Streeter, and her brothers, Austin Thomas, Milledge Thomas, Nehemiah Thomas and Richard Thomas.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Edna Reaunette Hill, Donnelle Williams Sr. (Earlene), Edward Williams (Eva) and Ann Laverne Williams (Lee), all of Atlanta; grandchildren, Angela Foster (Keith), Donelle Williams Jr., both of Atlanta. Daryl Williams (Lolita), of Suffolk, Va., Jamal Williams, Edward Williams Jr. and Edward R. Williams, all Atlanta; a special niece, Sarun Robertson, of Atlanta; sisters-in-law, Marie Marable, Mary White, both of Waycross, Ocie D. Slaughter, Martha Silas, both of Atlanta, and Alice Jordan Williams, of Offerman; brothers-in-law, Bill Williams and Alexander Williams, both of Waycross; special cousin, Leola Inman (Mitchell), of Waycross; special caregivers, Renee Keaten, Rosetta Johnson Whitfield, Juliette McGauley, Ocilla Young, Faye Benson Hill and Barbara Taylor; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relative and friends.

Friends are being received at the Williams residence. Public visitation will be this evening from 5 to 7 at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.

The body will lie in repose at the church Thursday from 9 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Hazard Hill Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Robert Paul Wishall

BLACKSHEAR — Robert Paul Wishall, 74, of Blackshear, died early Wednesday morning (Dec. 21, 2016) at his residence following a short illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear.

Lucy Mae Powell

Lucy Mae Williams Powell, 87, of 813 Bay St., died Monday evening (Dec. 19, 2016) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross after a brief illness.

Friends are being received at the Powell residence. funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Thomas Wayne Gay

A funeral for Thomas Wayne Gay, 77, of Blackshear, took place Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with the Rev. Eric Dixon officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Tyler Branson, Clint Counts, Scott Branson, Wendell Gay, Jeffrey McCumbers and Trey Snyder.

Burial followed in Enon Cemetery.

Hart Funeral Home, of Blackshear, was in charge of arrangements.

Leon Johns

A memorial service for Leon Johns was held Tuesday evening at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Clint Carter officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.