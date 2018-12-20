December 20, 2018

Harry J. Inman

Harry J. Inman, 66, of Bluffton, S.C., formerly of Waycross, died Monday evening at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Savannah, after an extended illness.

He was born in Hazlehurst to the late John Inman and Merle Newham Inman. He grew up on the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp where his family worked as timber workers and farmers.

He graduated from Ware County High School where he lettered in football, track, baseball and basketball. Growing up in Waycross, he was a member of Zenith Baptist Church.

He moved to Beaufort County, S.C. in 1985 and shortly thereafter met Melody, who would become his wife the next year. He worked and served at the Palmetto Dunes Community in various positions for 31 years. After just three months of working at Palmetto Dunes, he was promoted to corporal in charge of training new employees. He was eventually promoted to sergeant and most recently had been working in the dispatch office for the past eight years.

He enjoyed watching John Wayne movies, writing gospel music and was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide football fan. More than anything he loved his family and spending time with them, especially his two grandsons.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Melody Inman, of Bluffton, S.C., his daughter, Stacey Garbett (husband, Trevor), of Bluffton, S.C., two grandsons, Trent Garbett and Bryce Garbett, one sister, Fleda Moore (husband, David), of Hazlehurst, three brothers, Johnnie Inman (wife, Terri), of Gallatin, Tenn., Charlie Inman (wife, Judy), of Schertz, Texas, Roger Inman (wife, Shirley), of Statesboro, and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. today at the Palmetto Dunes Centre Court Conference Center in Hilton Head, S.C.

A funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at Zenith Baptist Church in Manor.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Deacon James L. Mills

A fcelebration of life for Deacon James Lee Mills, 88, affectionately known as “Flat Top,” will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Church of Christ Written in Heaven, 617 Blackwell St.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery with full military rites.

Visitatioin will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Welch & Brinkley Mortuary.

Mills died Thursday (Dec. 6, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross following a brief illness.

Born in Meridian, Miss., April 15, 1930, he was the son of Albert and Nettie Mills. He lived most of his young life in Clinch Clunty where he received most of his education. He was drafted into the military in 1952 and served and fought in the Korean War.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Zelma, Alfred, Joe and Albert Mills Jr., three sister, Vergil Huggins, Lucille Bowden and Luvern Hawkins, and a daughter, Erika Thomas.

Deacon Mills accepted Christ as his personal Savior at Church of Christ Written in Heaven, under the leadership of Bishop Pollard.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving and caring wife, Diane Mills; his loving pet dog and trusting companion, “Boy;” two daughters, Ronita H. Taylor (Alphonso) and Tedran Harris; one sister, Jessie Bryant, of New Haven, Miss.; five sisters-in-law, Virginia Mill, of Buffalo, N.Y., Joyce Golden, of Hampton, Va., Ocie Clark (Wilburt), Linda Maddox and Elise Savage, all of Waycross; three brothers-in-law, Elijah Bowden (Lillian), of Douglas, Freddie Maddox (Alesia), of Ellenwood, and Rickey Moody, of Waycross; devoted god-children, Elder Terence and Kimberly Lattimore, of Waycross; four grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing relatives and friends.

Friends and family may call at the family residence, 403 Union St.

Arrangements are with Welch & Brinkley Mortuary.

Samuel K. Bell III

Samuel Keith Bell III, 61, died Tuesday evening (Dec. 18, 2018) at his residence near Blackshear following an extended illness.

He was a native of Hopkinsville, Ky., but made his home in Ware and Pierce counties for the past 11 years. He was the son of the late Sammie Bell Jr and Mary Louise Smith Bell. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and James Bell.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration (BBA) from Austin Peay State University. He was employed in Management with Hertz Corporation for many years. He later became a partner in Video Games and More which was originally opened in Waycross and later moved to Pierce County.

He was a member of First Street Baptist Church of Hopkinsville, Ky., and was a notary public.

Survivors include two brothers, Stephen Bell and Harold Bell (wife, Diane); two sisters, Lisa Bell Gossett and Mary Bell-Davie, all of Hopkinsville, Ky.; a devoted friend, caretaker and business partner, Paul Shultz, of Blackshear; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

A remembrance service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at Music Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends starting at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Music Funeral Home.

Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Bronella S. Fleming

Bronella S. Fleming was called home on Wednesday (Dec. 12, 2018) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House in Waycross, following an extended illness.

She was born on Nov. 7, 1927 in Emanuel County to the late Roger Calvin “R.C.” and Lillie Mae Salter. She was preceded in death by both her parents along with her son, Roger, who passed away in 2012.

As an only child, she grew up in Emanuel County surrounded by aunts, cousins and extended family. In the 1940s, she and her parents relocated to the Milligan community of Blackshear. During this time period, she joined Fourth Mount Olive Church which was located in the Milligan community.

She was a natural caregiver who took care of some of the neighborhood’s children as well as elderly neighbors. She also acted as caregiver for her mother and late son whom she provided devoted and dedicated care until their passing.

She was a quiet woman whose presence brought joy to the family she leaves behind.

Survivors include daughter, Peggy Thompson, Valdosta; son, Otis (Margaree) Fleming, Argyle; several grandchildren, Regina Hamilton, Jacksonville, Fla., Geneva Jones, Port Humene, Calif., Cicely Thompson, Waycross, Abraham Thompson Jr. and Amanda Thompson, Valdosta, Rebecca Thompson, Conyers, Sham Harris, Brunswick, Latoya NeSmith, Baxley, Otis (Ivory) Fleming Jr., Raleigh, N.C., Carlton Fleming, Argyle, Tajai Fleming, Waycross, Tacara Fleming , Statesboro; several great-grandchildren including Amari, Tre and Destiny (Ren); numerous cousins, including Yvonne (Muriel) Jackson, Vidalia, and Joshua (J.W.) Freeman, Brandon, Fla.; and a host of sorrowing friends.

Special thanks to the nurses and aides of Tender Care for providing excellent home health care and invaluable assistance to the family.

Visitation will be held Saturday from 12 until 1 p.m. at Fourth Mount Olive Baptist Church, 900 Yeomans St., Blackshear.

A homegoing celebration will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Morris Pate, pastor of Fourth Mount Olive Baptist Church, offering words of comfort.

Interment will follow in the Shiloh Cemetery, Blackshear.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Emma Reid

Emma Reid, 74, departed this life Monday (Dec. 10, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

She was born May 24, 1944 in Niagra Falls, N.Y. to the late Elton and Susie Reid. She graduated from the Pierce County School System in 1961. She later attended and graduated from Albany State College with an associate degree in nursing. She later moved to Dade County, Fla., where she received her LPN license.

She spent most of her adult life in Florida where she was a nurse at University Hospital and the Florida State Prison until she decided to move back to Blackshear in 2003.

She loved her fish, rabbits and her dog companion, “Foxy.” She attended the Kingdom Hall for many years and became a faithful member in 2015.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Bradley Reid.

Survivors include her daughters, Kendra (Travis) Black, Valdosta, Lajuanwa (Paul) Howard and Jessica Simmons, Jacksonville, Fla., grandson, Travis (Chelsea) Black Jr., great-grandchildren, Olivia Drouillard and Layla Black, and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, 505 Ware St., Blackshear.

A homegoing service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at the chapel of Rainge Memorial with Elder Choice Barnes, pastor of Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, Valdosta, offering words of compassion.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Deacon Willie Grayer Sr.

A celebration of life service for Deacon Willie Grayer Sr., 92, will be held Saturday at Big Bethel Freewill Baptist Church, 1221 Thomas St., at 11 a.m. with the church pastor, Dr. Alonzo K. Scott, offering words of encouragement.

The body will lie in repose Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

He was born Aug. 11, 1926 in Waycross, one of two children born to the late Hugh Grayer Sr. and Minnie Massey Grayer.

He received his formal education from the Waycross Public School System. He was employed for many years with King Edward Cigar Factory. Later he was employed with International Paper Inc. in Brunswick.

He accepted Christ and joined New Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and later joined Big Bethel Freewill Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. Otis Mooring.

He transitioned from his earthly home to his heavenly home on Saturday (Dec. 15, 2018) after an illness. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sons, James Grayer and Willie Grayer Jr., and a brother, Hugh Grayer Jr.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Fannie Lou Grayer, of Waycross, five daughters, Ernestine Williams, of Waycross, Shirley Brownless, of Sarasota, Fla., Mary Alice Carter, Minnie Lee Fowler, both of Atlanta, and Charlotte Cooper, of Jacksonville, Fla., two sons, Farrow Grayer and Robert Grayer, both of Waycross, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at his daughter’s home, Earnestine Williams, 1421 Hazel St., and Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Betty Jean M. Fuller

Betty Jean Milledge Fuller, 76, of 3055 Lucas St., Patterson, entered heaven’s gates Friday (Dec. 14, 2018) at Harborview Pierce County Nursing Home.

She was born Dec. 9, 1942 to the late Johnny Milledge Sr. and Minnie Milledge in Patterson. She was educated in the Pierce County School system.

In 1964, she moved to Philadelphia, Pa., where she cared for people’s children when they fell on hard times. She cared for them as though they were her own. She was blessed with many impeccable talents. She had a beautiful spirit and did not mind sharing what she had. If you were in need of a place to stay, her door was always open. She was the life of the party. Whether it is for the holidays or just to hang out, her house was the place to be.

She was an awesome seamstress and was known for her cooking and baking skills. She had standard orders from friends and neighbors when she would host dinner parties. In 1986, she made the decision to return to Georgia. She eventually purchased her home and moved it next to her mother, where she started her life anew.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Otis “Doo-Da” Fuller Jr., who died in March 2018, Joe McLaine and Samuel Brazier, her parents, Johnny Milledge Sr. and Minnie Milledge, and three siblings, David Milledge, Jim Jernigan and Virginia Green.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her two daughters, Jacqueline (Anthony) Grier, Philadelphia, Pa., and Alesia McLaine (James), Waynesboro; six grandchildren, Antoin McLaine, Neamiah Brown, Samuel Brown, Bianca Grier, Grier and Wesley Grier; three great-grandchildren, Bryce Poole, Samuel Brown and Neamiah Brown; a sister, Agnes Jenkins, Patterson; five brothers, Fleming (Vivian) Milledge, William (Lillian) Milledge and Franklin (Gloria) Milledge, all of Offerman, Johnny Milledge, Patterson, and Herman (Janet) Milledge Mitchell, Ft. Washington, Md.; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who love her and will miss her dearly.

The family is receiving friends at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Fleming Milledge Sr., 6390 Offerman Loop, Offerman.

Visitation will be held at 5:30 until 7 p.m., Friday, at Alpha and Omega Holiness Church, Inc., Bishop Willie Carr, pastor, at 537 Watson St., Blackshear.

A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Evergreen Church Ministry, 4100 Highway 32, Bristol, where the Rev. Nathaniel Anderson is the pastor and will bring words of comfort.

The body will lie in state at the church from 1:30 p.m. until the hour of service Saturday.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Jackie ‘Jack’ Robertson

“He shall call upon me, and I will answer him: I will be with him in trouble; I will deliver him, and honor him;” Psalm 91:15

Jackie “Jack” Robertson, 65, of 806 East Waring St., Apt A14, Waycross, transitioned on Thursday (Dec. 13, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross with several relatives close by.

He was born March 5, 1953 in Pierce County to the parentage of Mr. and Mrs. Willie and (Julia Mae) Robertson. He lived in the Dean Still community, and later his family relocated to Waycross.

He was a 1972 graduate of Waycross High School. During his adult years he retired from Champion International and later worked at Jerry J’s. He loved to attend family gatherings and shopping. His favorite NFL team was the Pittsburgh Steelers. Later in life he received Jesus Christ as his personal savior and joined the True House of Deliverance Holiness Church where his niece, Juliette B. Howard, serves as the pastor.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Leatha Robertson Carnegie, Estelle Robertson Stanford and Willie “Buddy” Robertson Jr.

He leaves to cherish his memories a special niece, Miranda Benson (Bernard); two brothers, Nathanial Robertson Sr. (Maxine) and Freddie Robertson Sr. (Jeannette); one sister, Annie Lois Jones, all of Waycross; two adopted daughters, Almala Odoms, Atlanta, and Betty Ross, of Waycross; grandchildren, Eric White, Larry White, Terrell White, Quintin Wilkins and Brawin Wilkins; a dear friend of 40 years, Betty White; close friends, Mae Staten, Linda Mercer, Marvin Young and Daryl Collins, of Waycross; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other friends.

Friends are being received at his home 806 East Waring St., Apt A14.

Visitation will be held at 5:30 until 7 p.m. Friday at the Upper Room Outreach Ministries, Inc., 702 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rainge Memorial Chapel with his niece, Pastor Juliette B. Howard, of True House of Deliverance Holiness Church, Waycross, offering words of comfort.

Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery, Blackshear.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements

Leslie Ann W. Cox

Leslie Ann Warman Cox, 83, of Blackshear, died Monday (Dec. 17, 2018) under the care of Hospice Satilla in Waycross.

Born in Trenton, N.J., July 26, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Leslie and Dorothy Warman.

She was also preceded in death by her sister, her granddaughter, Lorie Jean Nunn, and former husband, Clyde Cox Jr.

Through her life she worked numerous jobs including Vandermark-Merritt in Flemington, N.J. She loved horses and Nascar racing.

Survivors include her daughter, Jody Boatright (husband, Tommy), of Blackshear; her son, Clyde Cox III (wife, Tracey), of Flemington, N.J.; her daughter, Patti Harrington (husband, Ed), of Pittstown, N.J., and her son, Philip Cox (wife, Debbie), of Fleminton, N.J.; grandchildren, E.J. Harrington (wife, Ashley), Shannon Harrington, Adam and Ryan Cox, Jordon Cox (wife, Kourtney), Jason Nunn, Richard Nunn (wife, Rachel), and Robert Nunn (wife, Anna); and her great-grandchildren, Hannah and Hunter Nunn and R.J. and Rebecca Nunn.

A private service will be held for the family.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Joseph Lester Powers

BLACKSHEAR — A graveside service for Joseph Lester “J.L.” Powers, 67, was held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock in the St. Johns Cemetery.

Officiating was the Rev. Joe Thigpen.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Dorothy Jean Ratliff

A celebration of life for Dorothy Jean Ratliff, 68, of Waycross, was held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Church Ministry, 4100 Georgia Highway 32, Bristol, the Rev. Nathaniel Anderson, pastor.

Words of comfort were delivered by Pastor Regina T. Harris of New Life Worship Center, Hephzibah.

Interment took place on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Blackshear City Cemetery due to prior rainy weather.

Pallbearers were Omarius Harris, Stephen McGauley, Leroy Moss, Darryl Pender and Andre Ratliff.

Flower attendants were members of the Black Nurses Association.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

