December 20, 2017

Jimmy G. Bowick

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —Jimmy G. Bowick, 73, of Blackshear, passed away Monday morning (Dec. 18, 2017) at St. Vincent’s Medical Center under the care of Community Hospice.

Born in Blackshear, Oct. 14, 1944, he lived in Pierce County most of his life. He was a 1963 graduate of Blackshear High School and went on to serve his country by enlisting in the U.S. Air Force.

While in the Air Force, he was stationed in Germany. He went to work for Gilman Building Products and retired after 32 years of service. He loved to fish and be outdoors and enjoyed being around people and socializing.

He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather.

He was a son of the late Henry Arthur Sr. and Clara Bell Peeples Bowick. He was also preceded in death by an infant brother.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Robyn and Kenneth Allen, of Alma; his son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Jeanie Bowick, of Waycross; a sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Ray Knowlton, of Blackshear; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Arthur Jr. and Jeannie Bowick, of Monroe, and Johnny Joe Bowick, of Beaufort, S.C.; seven grandchildren, Kayla Simpson, Kimberly Rowland, Kacie Tussey, Alexis Bowick, Macy Bowick, Ashli Allen and Austin Allen (Tayler Hutto); three great-grandchildren, Allie Dinkins, Lucas Simpson and Jessie Tussey; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Thursday evening at 6 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Visitation will be held in the chapel one hour prior to the service. The family will also be receiving friends in the chapel lobby immediately following the service.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Leonard W. Turner III

Leonard Warren Turner III, 59, died Monday night (Dec. 18, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Dixie Union who was formerly employed by General Housing.

He was a member of Hephzibah Baptist Church.

He was the son of the late Leonard Warren Turner Jr. and Ida Sears Turner.

Survivors include four children, Leonard Warren Turner IV (Casey), Matthew Blake Turner (Sam), Ashley Brooke Turner and Katie Marie Turner, all of Waycross; 12 grandchildren, Kobie, Kloie, Cammie, Timothy, Taylor, Tessa, Cali, Aria, Zaylen, Ka’Mari, Billy Joe and Raina; one great-grandchild, Rhylenn; five siblings, Sheila Platt (the late Rick), Marie Rowland (Dahryl), Linda Reynolds (Greg), Teresa Morgan (Billy), all of Waycross, and Lisa Gill (Marvin), of Holly Hill, S.C.; special friends, Allen “Cookie” Graham (Kay) and Wilford “Bo” Moore; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday at Music Funeral Home.

The family will also be receiving friends at his sister’s residence, 4085 Leonard Lane, Waycross, Ga. 31503.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Billy Thomas

BLACKSHEAR — Billy Thomas, 77, of Blackshear, passed away Monday morning (Dec. 18, 2017) at the Harborview Nursing Home.

Born in Offerman, June 10, 1940, he lived in Pierce County all of his life. He was the owner/operator of Thomas Machine Shop for many many years and was a member of Offerman Baptist Church. He loved car racing, country music and dancing. He was a fun-loving man who was always smiling and will be greatly missed by his family.

He was a son of the late Willie and Julia Henderson Thomas. He was also preceded in death by an infant son, Tony A. Thomas, a sister, Ethel Guest, and three brothers, William Thomas, W. H. “Bud” Thomas and David Thomas.

Survivors include two daughter and sons-in-law, Lisa and Pap Gillis, of Blackshear, and Kathy and Fred Blair, of Boone, N.C.; a son, Billy Joe Thomas, of Patterson; four sisters, Janie Aspinwall, of Brunswick, Laura Walker, of Patterson, Sadie Taylor and Susie (Sam) Cason, all of Offerman; three brothers, John Thomas and Daniel (Doris) Thomas, all of Offerman, and Pete Thomas, of Waycross; the mother of his children, JoAnn Thomas, of Patterson; four grandchildren, Heather (Robert) Thomas, Billy Thomas Jr., Lacie Gillis and Will Gillis; two great-grandchildren, Emery Thomas and Lily Grace Thomas; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held this afternoon at 3 o’clock at New Home Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Anne J. Postell

Anne Johnson Postell, 94, of Waycross, died Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 19, 2017) at the home of her daughter, Paula Postell Pedersen, in Brunswick after an illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Flora Hollmon

A homegoing celebration for Flora Hollmon was held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Scott Chapel United Methodist Church, 423 Highway Ave., Blackshear, with Pastor Brenda S. Johnson officiating.

Prayer of consolation was given by Pastor Darrell Wade, Macedonia A.M.E Church, Suffolk, Va.

Scripture readings were given by Pastor Jackie Welch, of God’s House, Patterson, and Pastor Carleathea Benson, of Mount Beulah U.M.C, Lake City, S.C.

Words of comfort were delivered from II King 2:4-6, “A Share of Sister Flora’s Spirit” by Pastor Donald Mathis, of M.L. Harris United Methodist Church, Columbus, Ga.

Selections were rendered by United Methodist Churches combined choirs along with reflections by her niece, as a family member, Natasha Fulmore Harris, and as church member, by Mattie Daniels.

Pallbearers were Sean Howard, Jerome Howard, Tunde Howard and friends.

Interment followed at Gethesmane Cemetery, Patterson.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home was in charge of service.

Terrell Wayne Wiggins

A funeral for Terrell Wayne Wiggins was held Tuesday morning at Bible Heritage Church with Dr. Brian Parker and the Rev. Vernon Dillingham officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers were the 224th Joint Communications Support Squadron of the Air National Guard Unit, the Breakfast Club Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church, of Kingsland, and Boy Scout Troop 208, of Kingsland.

Active pallbearers were Charlie Strickland, Steve Yawn, Doug Ware, Buddy O’Quinn, Louie Wright, Jim Stewart and Craig Plummer.

Military honors were provided by an honor guard from Moody Air Force Base, Valdosta.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.