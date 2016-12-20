December 20, 2016

Sylvia Rogers Davis

Sylvia Rogers Davis, 82, passed away Sunday (Dec. 18, 2016) after a prolonged illness.

She was born Sept. 22, 1934 in Wayne County to the late Kent and Maureen Wimpey Rogers.

She grew up in Screven and graduated from Screven High School in 1952. She lived most of her adult life in Waycross where she raised her children and took care of her family.

Later in life, she worked as a realtor at Heritage Residential Realty. She loved her job, which she began in 1995, and often said that she wished she discovered realty earlier in her life. She loved the people she worked with and found joy in helping families in their search for a home.

She was known for her friendly outgoing personality, her sweet spirit and her love of laughter and all things fun. She loved music and enjoyed dancing — anything from the jitterbug to the electric slide. Her favorite music was big band from the 1940s and old fashioned Gospel quartet.

Year after year in the ’70s and early ’80s she and her sisters and mother enjoyed going to the All Night Gospel Sing in Waycross. She often attended Ware County Gator football games just to see her nieces and nephews play in the Golden Gator Marching Band.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Lawana Ellis.

Survivors include her son, Carl Davis, of Waycross; a daughter and son-in-law, Paige and Cary McNeal, of Decatur; two granddaughters, Keaton McNeal, of Decatur, and Sylvia Davis (fiancé, Jamie Davenport), of Palm Coast, Fla.; one great-grandson, Wyatt Davenport, of Palm Coast, Fla.; three sisters, Jonette Roberts, of Jacksonville, Fla., Carole Clayton (husband, Bill), of Jacksonville, Fla., and Jeris Harris (husband, Carl), of Jesup; one brother and sister-in-law, Tony and Kitty Rogers, of Waycross; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.

A visitation and celebration of her life will be held Wednesday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Cross Connection Church, 2198 Brunswick Highway, Waycross.

A graveside service will be held at Screven City Cemetery in Screven Thursday at 11 a.m. with Durwood Miller officiating.

She loved the Lord and said she was ready to “go home” the day before she passed away. “We take comfort in knowing she is in the presence of our Lord, Jesus Christ,” her family said.

She often referred to this verse: “We are confident, yes, well pleased rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord.” (II Corinthians 5:8)

A guestbook is available at www.jesupfuneralhome.com

Howard & Jones Funeral Home in Jesup is serving the family.

Raymond Dozier

Raymond “Herman” Dozier was born Aug. 2, 1947 as the son of the late William James and Doretta R. Dozier in Blackshear.

He graduated form Lee Street High School in 1965 and began his working career as a longshoreman in Jacksonville, Fla. He later became a railroad man with CSX Railroad in 1967. He then entered the United States Navy, finished his tour and returned home, once again returning to CSX as an engineer.

He dearly loved his job and was loved by everyone that knew him. His favorite conversations were about his railroad experiences and driving the trains.

He was a faithful member of St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Patterson, where he served as deacon until he was unable to attend.

On Wednesday (Dec. 14, 2016) God called his servant home.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister: Claretta Parks of Miami, Fla,

His survivors include his loving wife of 28 years, Shirley Dozier, of Blackshear; one daughter: Jaime (Alton) Gibson, of Nashville, Tenn.; three sons: Martenius (Vanessa) Harmon, of Jacksonville, Fla., Andrea Mims Dozier, of Screven, and Kenneth Dozier, of Waycross; one sister, Gladys Dozier, of the Bronx, N.Y.; one brother Curtis (Maxine) Dozier, of Miami, Fla.; three grandchildren, Victor, Martenique and Vernazia; four sister-in-laws, Maxine Dozier, of Miami, Fla., Bertha (Wilber) Sellars, Pearlie Davis and Ethel Blair (Rev. Johnny) Six, brothers-in-law, John Parks Sr., of Miami, Fla., Lennis (Iris) Williams, George “Shamrock” Williams, Jerome Williams, Darius (Suzette) Williams, of Waycross, and Larry Williams, of Atlanta; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.

Visitation will be at the funeral home Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. The funeral is to be held Saturday at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Patterson with Pastor Thomas Smith presiding.

The body will lie in state one hour prior to the services beginning at 1 p.m.

Interment will follow in The Ridge Cemetery in Patterson.

Jacobs Funeral Home, of Blackshear, is in charge of the arrangements.

Ethel Lorene Williams

A celebration of life service for Deaconess Ethel Lorene Thomas Williams will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church 702 Arnold McKinney Drive, with the church pastor, the Rev. Fer-Rell M. Malone Sr., bringing words of comfort.

She was born Feb. 24, 1918 in Hawkinsville (Pualski County). She was the sixth of 12 children born to the late Rev. Milledge and Jennie L. Thomas.

On Aug. 22, 1939, she was joined in holy matrimony to Elrie Donnie Williams, who died March 5, 2016. To this union four children were born, Edna Reaunette, Donnelle, Edward and Ann Laverne.

She grew up in Waycross where she received her formal education from the Waycross public school system. She worked for the school system for several years and was a homemaker.

At an early age, she joined Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church where served as the church secretary, member of deaconess board, the Citizens’ Ministry, Abraham and Sarah’s Choir, the CWA (Christian Women Auxiliary) and the Senior Mission. She also served as the financial secretary for the church and coordinated all fundraising activities for the Macedonia Educational Scholarship fund.

She was kind, loving, a hard worker and her congenial character won a place in the hearts of those privileged to have known her. She loved the Lord and her family with unconditional love.

On Monday (Dec. 19, 2016), God called her from her earthly home to her heavenly home.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her sisters, Emma Thomas, Annie L. Johnson, Beatrice T. Elbert, Bertha Price and Will Street, and her brothers, Austin Thomas, Milledge Thomas, Nehemiah Thomas and Richard Thomas.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Edna Reaunette, Donnelle (Earlene), Edward (Eva) and Ann Laverne, all of Atlanta; grandchildren, Angela (Keith), Donelle Jr., both of Atlanta, Daryl (lolita), of Suffolk, Va., Jamal, Edward and Edward R., all Atlanta; a special niece, Saron, of Atlanta; sisters-in-law, Marie Marable, Mary White, both of Waycross, Ocie D. Slaughter, Martha Silas, both of Atlanta, and Alice Jordan Williams, of Offerman; brothers-in-law, Bill Williams and Alexander Williams, both of Waycross; special cousins, Leola Inman (Mitchell), of Waycross; special caregivers, Renee Keaten, Rosetta Johnson Whittfield, Juliette McGauley, Ocilla Young, Faye Benson Hill and Barbara Taylor; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relative and friends.

Friends are being received at the Williams residence, 251 Martin Luther King Drive. Public visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.

The body will lie in repose at the church Thursday from 9 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Hazard Hill Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell, 87, of 813 Bay St., died Monday (Dec. 19, 2016) in Mayo Clinic Health System, in Waycross after an brief illness.

Friends are being received at the Powell residence.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

James Jerrideau Jr.

ALMA — James Jerrideau Jr., 57, of 139 Chipmunk Trail, Alma, passed Tuesday (Dec. 13, 2016) at his residence.

The family is currently receiving friends at the residence.

A graveside service for him will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Alma. Eulogist for the service will be the Rev. Leon Lee.

He was born May 5, 1959 to the late Lillie Jerrideau and James Jerrideau Sr., of Alma.

He received his education through the Bacon County school system. He was employed at Roland Land Clearing in Hazlehurst.

He was preceded in death by both parents and two siblings, Dorothy McMorris and Jacqueline Jerrideau.

Left to cherish his memories are a loving and devoted wife, Hazel Jerrideau, of Alma; a daughter, Nicole Bless, of Waycross; three step-daughters, Annette Jackson, Kim Reynolds and Teresa Reynolds, of Douglas; two brothers, Troy Jerrideau and Anthony Jerrideau; four sisters, Francine Adkins (James Sr.), Deloris Jerrideau, Tracy Jerrideau, and Cynthia Jerrideau; sisters-in-law, Martha Jackson, of Jesup, and Earnestine Lee (Rev. Leon), of Alma; brothers-in-law, Earl Jackson (Diana), of Douglas, Cecil Jackson, of Jesup, and Bobby Jackson, of Alma; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Glenrose H. Griffin

PATTERSON — Glenrose Humphrey Griffin, 64, of Patterson, passed away Sunday morning (Dec. 18, 2016) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House.

Born in Hawkinsville on August 16, 1952, she lived in Vidalia for many years before moving to Pierce County in 1999. She was a homemaker and was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

She enjoyed working with her hands and loved to do crafts, paint and make jewelry and hair bows.

She was a daughter of the late Farris and Carolyn Gay Humphrey. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Gwen Humphrey.

Survivors include husband of 44 years, Morris Eugene Griffin, of Patterson; a daughter, Rose Marie Griffin, of Little Rock, Ark.; a son and daughter-in-law, William F. and Amy Griffin, of Blackshear; a sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Johnny Barwick, of Ailey, Ga.; a granddaughter, Jessica Rose Griffin; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in New Home Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Satilla Hospice House, 811 Beacon St., Waycross.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.