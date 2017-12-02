December 2, 2017

Eloise Pool Taylor

Eloise Poole Taylor, 89, of Waycross formerly of Waresboro died Thursday afternoon (Nov. 30, 3017) at her residence after an illness.

Friends are being received at the Taylor residence, 1425 Commons St., and at her daughter home, Avis Taylor Bailey, 1310 Assembly St.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Robert G. Davis Jr.

Robert Garland “Bob” Davis Jr., 63, of Waycross, died early Wednesday morning (Nov. 29, 2017) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House.

Arrangements will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Roy Howard King

BLACKSHEAR — Roy Howard King, 68, of Blackshear, passed away Thursday morning (Nov. 30, 2017) at his residence.

Born in Blackshear on June 21, 1949, he lived in Pierce County most of his life. He was a U.S. Army veteran having served during the Vietnam Conflict. He was retired from Dixie Road Builders where he drove the fuel truck and did mechanic work on the vehicles.

He wasn’t one to watch sports but he enjoyed watching the Syfy channel, NCIS and westerns. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.

He was a son of the late Lester Avant and Allie Mae Clark King. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Ann Farmer King, who passed away on Sept. 29 of this year, three daughters, Isabella King, Corrine Groce and Earnestine Jones, and a brother, Tony King.

Survivors include his daughter, Dollie Bell Rouse, of Blackshear; his son, Silas Groover, of Waycross; four sisters, Alice (James) Roberson, Sonya (Dewayne) Tuten, Wanda Peacock and Geraldine Walley, all of Blackshear; two brothers, Buddy (Gloria) King and Arnold King, both of Blackshear; three grandchildren, Heather Merritt, Kenny Bell and Amber Emerson; nine great-grandchildren, Austin Merritt, Colton Merritt, Madison Bell, Lexie Merritt, Lalton Merritt, Mallory Rouse, Mason Rouse, Mitchell Bell and Tristin Emerson; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Monday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Enon Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Sunday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Gary F. Tanguay

A funeral for Gary F. Tanguay was held Friday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Bob Cushing officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Thelma Cowart Lee

A funeral for Thelma Cowart Lee was held Friday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Buddy Griner officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Ricky Fussell, Richard Smith, Jeffrey Thrift, Adam Rusgrove, Mike Smith, Eddy Martin and Larry Cowart.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Vera Nell Vollenweider

A graveside service for Vera Nell Vollenweider was held Friday afternoon in Greenlawn Cemetery with the Rev. Don Vollenweider officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Theresa J. Spatola

A funeral for Theresa Juanita Spatola was held Friday afternoon at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Bob Cushing officiating.

Entombment followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.