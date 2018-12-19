December 19, 2018

Marion Louise Harris

Marion Louise Hilton Harris, 92, of Bristol, departed this life and arrived in heaven Monday (Dec. 17, 2018).

She was a true matriarch and beautiful Southern lady in the fullest sense of the words.

She was preceded in death by her mama and daddy, Beatrice Wilson Hilton and John Wesley Hilton, her husband, John L. Harris Sr., son, John L. Harris Jr. (and his wife Peggy Mobley Harris), granddaughter, Ginger Louise Harris, great-granddaughter, Bristol Kaye Harris, and sisters, Jessie Mae Beaver, Eureta Finn and June Rogers.

She is survived by sons, Donnie Harris (and Linda), of Waycross, Ronnie Harris (and Gayle), of Umatilla, Fla., Greg Harris (and Trisha) and Rusty Harris, of Bristol, and Doug Harris (and Betsy), of Baxley, daughters, Judy Morris (and Mickey), of Odum, and Sheryl Ellis (and Jeff), of Jesup, sisters, Iona Lee Anderson, of Jesup, Sidney Walker, of Blackshear, brothers, Bob Hilton, of Screven, and Leroy (and Carol) Hilton, of Huntsville, Texas.

She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and one and two-thirds great-great-grandchildren as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made by contribution to Piney Grove FWB, Women Active for Christ (WAC) 1944 Piney Grove Church Road, Bristol, Ga. 31518.

Services will be Thursday at 3 p.m. at Piney Grove FWB Church, Bristol.

The family will receive callers this evening at the home at 147 J.L. Harris Road in Bristol and at the church 1 1/2 hours prior to the services.

Burial will immediately follow the service in Piney Grove FWB cemetery.

Harry J. Inman

Harry J. Inman, 66, of Bluffton, S.C., formerly of Waycross, died Monday evening (Dec. 17, 2018) at St. Josephs Medical Center in Savannah.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Ruth Garner Taylor

Ruth Garner Taylor, 85, died Monday afternoon (Dec. 17, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health.

She was a native of Pierce County, but she lived most of her life in Waycross as a homemaker and domestic worker.

She was formerly employed by King Edward Cigar Factory, Ware Hotel and Gold Kist Pecans.

She was also a devoted member of Macedonia Baptist Church where she was involved with YWG, Mary Martha’s and as a Sunbeam Mother.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James Garner and Celestine Betterson Garner, her husband, Roosevelt Taylor, one son, Albert Taylor, and one brother, Eugene Garner.

Survivors include one daughter, Joann Ratliff Wilcox (Tony), of Waycross; one son, Louis Ratliff (Regina), of Dublin; two step-children, Ted Taylor and Shirley Ann Hill, both of Atlanta; eight grandchildren, Giselle Paige, Andre Ratliff, Kim Ratliff, Tennille Moss, Tyree Taylor, Dianna Taylor, Alicia Lies and Rabyn Ratliff; 17 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Beverly King, of Waycross; two brothers, John C. Betterson and Ricky Betterson, both of Waycross; three nephews, Clete Garner, Tony Garner and Jesse Williams; and one niece, Rochelle Baker.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Macedonia Baptist Church.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 5 until 7 p.m. Friday at Music Funeral Home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Talmadge ‘Glenn’ Ursrey

Talmadge “Glenn” Ursrey, 58, died suddenly Monday (December 17, 2018) at his residence.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross who graduated from Ware County High School in 1978.

He was formerly employed by Voith Paper Fabrics for over 20 years, and he was a member of Sweat Memorial Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, T.J. Ursrey and Adell Bohannon Rigsby, and one nephew, Will Hinson.

Survivors include his wife, Sandy Revels Ursrey, of Waycross, one son, Joshua Glenn Ursrey, of Waycross, one daughter, Sarah Ursrey, of Blackshear, three step-children, Brian Nipper, Kelly Nipper and Stacey Nipper, 10 grandchildren, three sisters, Sandra Casper (Mike), of Atlanta, Patty Carter (Ronnie), of Blackshear, and Debbie Kirkland, of Waycross, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Sweat Memorial Baptist Church.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday at Music Funeral Home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

