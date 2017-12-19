December 19, 2017

Rosemary B. Tompkins

Rosemary Berney Tompkins, 76, of Waycross, died Saturday (Dec. 16, 2017) at Baptist Village after an extended illness.

She was born in Knoxville, Tenn., to the late Gilbert Berney and Margaret Brown Berney King. She was married to the late Robert Edward Tompkins and they lived all over the world while he served in the military.

They retired to Destin, Fla., for many years and moved to Waycross in 2005. She attended many churches and sang in many choirs. She loved to play the piano and write music.

Survivors include three sons, Jay Allen Tompkins, of Waycross, Mark Edward Tompkins, of Bossier City, La., and James Heagy, of West Virginia, and one sister, Peggy Waddell, of Baltimore, Md.

A memorial service will be held Friday afternoon at 4:30 at the Mitchell Chapel of Baptist Village. The family will receive friends beginning at 4 p.m. in the Mitchell Chapel.

Bishop William Moore

JESUP — Bishop William T. Moore, 64, of Jesup, passed away on Thursday (Dec. 14, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

He was born on April 7, 1953 to the late Deloria Hyler-Moore and Cleveland B. Moore in Waycross. He received his education in the public school system of Ware County, graduating in the class of 1971. He furthered his education at Albany State University.

He had been in the ministry for more than 43 years and was the pastor of Abundant Life Ministry in Jesup.

He was a former employee of Balfour Beatty Construction Company and was the owner of M&M Construction Company.

His leisurely activities included watching his favorite movies, sports, listening to jazz music and studying the word of the Lord. He was preceded in death by his mother, Deloria H. Moore.

Those left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of the past 13 years, Cynthia Walker-Moore, of Jesup; his children, Carenthis Moore (Starletta), of Valdosta, Torie Parks (Lester), of Homestead, Fla., Bishop Jermaine V. Moore (Tikisha), of Stubbinville, Ohio, Donna Varner (Kim) and Tonya Parker, both of Jacksonville, Fla., Markel and Makayla Moore, of Jesup, Daphne T. (Julius) Harden, of Jacksonville, Fla., Renwick Jones (Terry Franklin), of Atlanta; his father, Cleveland B. Moore, of Waycross; his siblings, Carla Moore, of Richmond Hill, Vincent Moore, of Jesup, Michael (Azulene) Moore, of Atlanta, Sonja Rolling, of Waycross; his mother-in-law, Ophelia Walker, of Baxley; his brother and sisters in-laws, Carey (Terry) Walker, Vondola (Troy) Barney, Deajaimus A. (Pam) Walker and Stephanie Walker, all of Baxley; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, aunts, uncle, nieces, cousins and friends.

There will not be a wake or visitation. The body will lie in state two hours prior to service.

The funeral will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Bennett Union Missionary Baptist Church, 401 W. Pine St., Jesup.

Interment will be in Sunset Oaks Memorial Cemetery in Jesup.

Arrangements entrusted to Royal Funeral Home, Inc., of Jesup.

Lowell E. Van Druff

Lowell E. Van Druff, 82, of Waycross departed this Earth Thursday (Dec. 14, 2017) at his residence after a brief illness.

He was born in Little Genesee, N.Y., to the late Charles F. and Dorothy Mae Keller Van Druff. A longtime resident of Cuba, N.Y., in 1996 he chose to settle in Dixie Union as his retirement home.

A founding member of the Friends of Laura Walker State Park Association, he donated countless hours of his time, talent and resources to improve the park. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waycross.

He served his country faithfully in the United States Marine Corps. While stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, he met and married Michiko “Mickey” Tanaka in 1956. Together they had five children.

A life-long farmer, he returned to Cuba, N.Y., after his discharge and bought his own farm. He supported his growing family as a mail carrier for Cuba Village and Town.

Mickey Van Druff predeceased him in 1974. He re-married in 1975 to Judith Monroe Caskins, blending two families totaling eight children into one. In the mid 1980s, he joined Empire Cheese where he worked until the mid-1990s.

In addition to his parents and first wife, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Lester Van Druff, Bernard Van Druff, Linda Van Druff and Charlene Van Druff.

He is survived by his wife, Judith Monroe Van Druff, of Waycross; five daughters, Teresa Newton (William), of Newport News, Va., Joyce Bell (Shane), of Yantis, Texas, Theresa Hofmann (Peter), of Fountain Hills, Ariz., Sheila Sagerer, of Kettering, Ohio, Diana Caskins, of Midlothian, Va.; three sons, Charles Van Druff (Julie), of Laguna Hills, Calif., Alyn Van Druff (Lisa), of Albuquerque, N.M., Eric Van Druff, of Olean, N.Y.; 17 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three siblings, Harold Van Druff, of Sparks, Nev., Carl Van Druff. of Waycross, Michael Van Druff. of Albuquerque, N.M.; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was a firm believer in the power of education as evidenced of his being one of founding members of the National Honor Society Chimaerian Chapter at Cuba Central School.

His hobbies included raising eight children, bailing hay, tending a large garden, raising numerous cows, pigs, horses, dogs and cats (no chickens), bonfires, chopping wood, woodworking and making his kids pick up really BIG rocks, that they swear mysteriously multiplied.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Braxton C. Stewart

Braxton Cromwell Stewart —son, brother, friend — died on Sunday (Dec. 3, 2017) at his family home in Mesa, Ariz.

He was 14 years old and a freshman at Red Mountain High School.

Born June 10, 2003, to Brooks and Jennifer Stewart, Braxton was always known for his quick wit and love of games. By age 10, no one could play Monopoly and beat him without him wanting an immediate rematch.

In fifth grade, he was nominated to be an ambassador for People to People and in the middle of his seventh grade year at the age of 12, attended a week long Leadership and Robotics Summit in Washington, D.C.

By age 14, he was enrolled in AP History and other honors courses and was excited about finally taking computer classes to fulfill his dream of working in game development and robotics.

He was a playful teenager who loved plotting and carrying out pranks on his younger brother nearly as much as watching Star Wars and other Sci-Fi movies. He communicated mostly in memes and loved to share the funniest ones of the day with his mom on the way home after school.

As a young man with a hunger for knowledge, he frequently engaged in conversations to understand the world around him. Being a very private person, he held his emotions close to his chest, all the while being the shoulder for all his friends and family to lean on. Those that were lucky enough to get close to him were privileged to see his big heart and his bright soul.

He is survived by his parents; his younger brother, Connor, his paternal grandfather, Larry, and his maternal grandmothers, Judy and Kathy.

A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church in Waycross on Thursday, Dec. 28, at 2 p.m. All friends and family are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the First Baptist Church, 702 Elizabeth St., Waycross, Ga. 31501 in the name of Braxton Stewart Fund which will be used to help prevent adolescent suicide.

Music Funeral Home will be assisting the family.

Billy Thomas

BLACKSHEAR — Billy Thomas, 77, of Blackshear, passed away Monday (Dec. 18, 2017) at the Harborview Care Center (Pierce County Nursing Home) in Blackshear.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Daniel Arowood Jr.

BLACKSHEAR — Daniel Roscoe Arowood Jr., 80 of Blackshear, passed away Sunday evening (Dec. 17, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following a lengthy illness.

Born in Blackshear May 7, 1937, he lived in Pierce County most of his life. He was a 1955 graduate of Fitzgerald High School and a 1960 graduate of Mercer University.

Following his college graduation, he went to work for the Pierce County Board of Education where he taught English, French and art for 40 years.

His hobbies included woodworking and gardening but most will remember his funny sense of humor — even until the end — it was one of the things he was most known for.

After his retirement from education, he went to work for McDonald’s where he was the greeter. Always in his overalls, conductor hat and corncob pipe, he maintained a smile and had a funny comment for anyone who saw him.

He dearly loved his family and his pets and always had a special place in his heart for all children. He was a member of First Baptist Church where he was in the Men’s Fellowship Sunday School Class.

He was a son of the late Daniel Roscoe Sr. and Arva Rutland Arowood. He was also preceded in death by his infant son, Timothy Jay Arowood, all five of his sisters, Mary Arowood, Lillie Mae Luke, Pearly Bagley, Eva Edge and Della Taylor, and both of his brothers, Jesse Arowood and Roy Arowood.

Survivors include his wife of 55 1/2 years, Lawana Rowland Arowood, of Blackshear; two daughters and a son-in-law, Amy Ellis and Beth and Joe Steverson, all of Blackshear; a sister-in-law, Kathy Arowood, of Fitzgerald; a brother-in-law, H.J. Taylor, of Fitzgerald; four grandchildren, Danny Ellis, Christopher (Ashley) Ellis, Dustin (Kelsey) Cloud and Kady Cloud; three great-grandchildren, Brooke Ellis, Airiz Ellis and Ezra Ellis; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Thursday afternooon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Members of the Men’s Fellowship Sunday school class are requested to serve as honorary pallbearers and are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:30 Thursday afternoon.

Visitation will be held in the chapel one hour prior to the service. The family will also be receiving friends in the chapel lobby immediately following the service.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org, Hospice Satilla Hospice House, 811 Beacon St., Waycross, Ga. 31501, or to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 670 Main St., Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Jimmy Gower Bowick

BLACKSHEAR —Jimmy Gower Bowick, 73, of Blackshear, passed away Monday morning (Dec. 18, 2017) at St. Vincent’s Medical Center under the care of Community Hospice.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Robert J. Bennett II

Robert Julian Bennett II, 37, of Pearson, passed away Thursday (Dec. 14, 2017) at Candler Hospital in Savannah, following an extended illness.

A native of Waycross, he was born Sept. 2, l980, son of Robert Lee and Irene Gilliard Bennett.

He enjoyed fishing, was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan and enjoyed spending time with his children. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Bennett.

Survivors include his mother, Irene Gilliard Bennett, of Pearson; a son, Trey Bennett, of Argyle; two daughters, Kathryn Bennett, of Argyle, and Kylee Bennett, of Argyle; a special friend, Cindy Shorb; two sisters, Judy Fender, of Pearson, and Jennifer Bennett, of Pearson; two brothers, Clayton Bennett (wife, Kati), of Waldorf, Md., and Daniel Bennett (wife, Kristina), of Blackshear; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral was held Sunday at 2 p.m. at Relihan Funeral Home with the Rev. Clayton Davis and the Rev. Randall Rhymes officiating.

Special music included “Daddy’s Hands” and “Amazing Grace” presented on CD. Interment followed in Indian Mound Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were, Jacob Brown, Kevin Hall Jr., Jeffery Hall, Ben Bennett, Junior Bennett and Clayton Bennett.

Arrangements were with Relihan Funeral Home, of Pearson.

Theda E. Deener

A memorial service for Theda Elizabeth Norris Deener was held Monday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Chris Padgett officiating.

Flora Hollmon

A homegoing celebration for Flora Hollmon was held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Scott Chapel United Methodist Church, 423 Highway Ave., Blackshear, with Pastor Brenda S. Johnson officiating.

Prayer of consolation was given by Pastor Darrell Wade, Macedonia A.M.E Church, Suffolk, Va.

Scripture readings were given by Pastor Jackie Welch, of God’s House, Patterson, and Pastor Carleathea Benson, of Mount Beulah U.M.C, Lake City, S.C.

Words of comfort were delivered from II King 2:4-6, “A Share of Sister Flora’s Spirit” by Pastor Donald Mathis, of M.L. Harris United Methodist Church, Columbus, Ga.

Selections were rendered by United Methodist Churches combined choirs along with reflections by her niece, as a family member, Natasha Fulmore Harris, and as church member, by Mattie Daniels.

Pallbearers were Sean Howard, Jerome Howard, Tunde Howard and friends.

Interment followed at Gethesmane Cemetery, Patterson.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home was in charge of service.