December 19, 2016

Leola Christine Knight

Leola Christine Criswell Knight, 95, of Waycross, died Wednesday night (Dec. 14, 2016) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House following an extended illness.

Born May 16, 1921 in Appling County, she was a daughter of the late Oscar and Ethel Floyd Criswell. She lived most of her life in Ware County where she was a retired seamstress and was a sitter with the elderly. She was a member of Sweat Memorial Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Knight, a son, Jimmy Knight, three sisters, Mary McLeighton, Vernese Long and Vera Jones, and four brothers, Margin Criswell, Dean Criswell, Clayton Criswell and George Criswell.

Survivors include three sons, Wendell Coursey (wife, Louise), of Ozark, Ala., Thomas E. Bullard, of Waycross, and Danny Knight, of Waycross; three daughters, Betty Whitt, of Jacksonville, Fla., Gwen Whitaker (husband, Joe), of Waycross, and Janice Moore (husband, Quiani), of Virginia Beach, Va.; 17 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one brother, Hershel Criswell, of Stoney Creek, Va.; two sisters, Weda Thompson (husband, Edward), of Byron, and Bobbie Jean Lindsey (husband, Craig), of Macon; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral took place Saturday at 2 p.m. at Kettle Creek Church with the Rev. Danny Callahan and Brother Jimmy Brantley officiating.

Burial followed in the Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family received friends on Friday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Serving as pallbearers were Mike Scoville, Chuck Jones, Joey Whitaker, Josh Knight, Billy Criswell and Nick Knight.

Sympathy may be expressed online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Leon Johns

Leon Johns, 75, died Sunday morning (Dec. 18, 2016) at Specialty Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., following an extended illness.

He was born in Racepond and lived in many places before moving to Waycross. He also served in the United States Army.

He was a son of the late Trody Johns and Pearl Branch Johns. He was preceded in death by a brother, John Melton Johns, and a sister, Betty Sue Sanders.

He is survived by a sister, Agnes Carter (Wiley), of Waycross, two brothers, Woley Johns (Charlene), of Warner Robins, and Randall Johns, of Waycross, a daughter, Wanda Johns Torres, of Hoboken, and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends Tuesday afternoon at the funeral home from 5 until 6 o’clock.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Thomas Wayne Gay

Thomas Wayne Gay, 77, of Blackshear, died late Saturday night (Dec. 17, 2016) at his residence following a brief illness.

Born Oct. 19, 1939 in Cadwell, he was a son of the late Thomas Hartley and Ellie Pearl Coleman Gay. He lived most of his life in Pierce County where he was employed as a truck driver for Thom’s Transport and F.W. Kimbrell, Inc. Truck Company. He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force and was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Vickers and Marsha Vahn.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Darlene Gay, of Blackshear; three sons, Wendell Gay (wife, Janice), of Blackshear, Timothy Gay, of Douglas, and Thomas Wayne Gay Jr., of Blackshear; five daughters, Tammy Gay, of Jacksonville, Fla., Christine Moore, of Folkston, Kathy Branson (husband, Scott), of Brunswick, Brenda Guy, of Jesup, and Debbie Hassell, of Moultrie; 20 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Brenda Heeb, of Hanceville, Ala.; a brother, Buddy Gay (wife, Ann), of Dalton; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will take place Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery in Pierce County.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Michael Carter

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Michael Carter, 58, was held Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating were the Rev. Greg Carter, the Rev. R.C. James, the Rev. Derwin Griffin and the Rev. Jack Sinclair.

Interment was in the Bristol Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Chad Carter, Kyle Moore, Joey Walker, Slade Dixon, Matt Crosby and Terry Murray.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Virginia M. Bunting

A memorial service for Virginia McDonald Bunting was held Saturday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Kate Colussy-Estes officiating.

A private burial was held at Greenlawn Cemetery.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mell Price Eason Sr.

The funeral for Mell Price Eason Sr., 82, was held Friday afternoon at 3 o’clock at Bristol Baptist Church.

Officiating was the Rev. R.C. James.

Interment was in the Bristol Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Sam Douberly, Ricky Eason, Wayne Eason, Kenny Jordan, Skylar Kersey and Shone Eason.

Honorary pallbearers were members of Bristol Baptist Church.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mary Alice Bishop

A graveside service for Mary “Alice” Bishop took place Saturday afternoon in Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. John Wheeler officiating.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Patsy Ann Ray

A funeral for Patsy Ann Ray took place Saturday afternoon at Sweat Memorial Baptist Church with Dr. Freddie Smith and the Rev. Wayne Hendrick officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Sean Vaughn, Tyler Ray, Cade Powell, Jason Green, Aaron Green and Nicholas Vaughn.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Eugene Taylor

A funeral for Eugene Taylor took place Saturday morning at First Church of the Nazarene with the Rev. Chris Padgett and the Rev. Sharon Burke officiating.

Burial was in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Clinton Johnson, Jerry Johnson, Tony King, Steven King, Kenny Taylor, Allen Smith and Greg Taylor.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Gena Porter Becerra

A graveside service for Gena Ann Porter Becerra, 49, was held 3 p.m. Sunday at Roxie Mae Cemetery in Coffee County with the Rev. Bobby Pope officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Trena Harper Smith

A funeral for Trena Harper Smith was held Sunday afternoon at First United Methodist Church in Waycross with the the Rev. Barry Giddens officiating.

Burial followed in Jordan Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Chuck Smith, Ken Jernigan, Carl Rowland, Chuck Owens, Mike Downing and Willie Osterhoudt.

Honorary pallbearers were the First United Methodist Church choir.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.