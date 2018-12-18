December 18, 2018

Betty Jean Fuller

Betty Jean Fuller, 76, passed Friday (Dec 14, 2018) in Harborview Pierce County Nursing Home.

Family is being received at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Fleming Milledge, 6390 Offerman Loop, in Offerman.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

Talmadge G. Ursrey

Talmadge “Glenn” Ursrey, 58, died suddenly Monday morning (Dec. 17, 2018) at his residence in Waycross.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Joseph Lester Powers

ST. MARYS — Joseph Lester “J.L.” Powers, 67, of Blackshear, passed away Saturday evening (Dec. 15, 2018) at Southeast Georgia Health System — Camden campus following a sudden illness.

Born in Blackshear Aug. 10, 1951, he lived in Pierce County most of his life. He was a journeyman electrician and was of the Methodist faith. He enjoyed going to auctions and especially enjoyed doing for others. He will be remembered as a kind and generous brother and uncle.

He was a son of the late Ellon Ardis and Nancy Estelle Griffin Powers. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Ray Powers.

Survivors include his son, Joe Powers, of Callahan, Fla.; his grandson, Samuel “Sammy” Powers, of Callahan; two sisters, Malinda Childs, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Frances (Ralph) Miller, of Blackshear; six nephews, Ben Scheibe, of Jacksonville, Jeffrey Powers, of Jacksonville, John Powers, of Nahunta, Timmy R. Brooks, of Blackshear, David Brooks, of Blackshear, and Josh Powers, of Waycross; two nieces, Debbie Brooks and Annette Scheibe, both of Jacksonville; three great-nephews, Sam Powers, of Waycross, Jaxon Brooks, of Nahunta, and Evan Powers, of Waycross; a great-niece, Hayden Powers, of Waycross; two special neighbors, Elwanda Howell and Minnie Lee Howell, both of Blackshear; and several other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock in the St. Johns Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the graveside immediately following the service.

Memorials may be made to St. Johns United Methodist Church or to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Emma Reid

Emma Reid, 74, passed Monday (Dec 10, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

Gary McKinnon

A funeral for Gary McKinnon was held Monday afternoon at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church with the Rev. David Marshall and the Rev. Mike Yawn officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jerry Richardson, Andy Hickox, Steve Funderburke, Howard McLeod, Jimmy Lynn, Ronald Jacobs and Jon Morgan.

Honorary pallbearers were CSX co-workers.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Geraldine Solomon

A funeral for Geraldine Baya Solomon was held Saturday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Clarke Lee officiating.

Burial followed in Piney Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Tiger Varnadore, Dustin Varnadore, Tony Wayne Varnadore, Yogi Revels, Andy Beecher, Scott Beecher and Jason Solomon.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

