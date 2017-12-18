December 18, 2017

Terrell Wayne Wiggins

Terrell Wayne Wiggins, 60, of Woodbine, died Saturday morning (Dec. 16, 2017) at his sister’s residence in Waycross after an extended illness.

He was born in Amarillo, Texas to Maurice Terrell Wiggins and the late Alice Geneva McBee Wiggins, but made Woodbine his home for the past 28 years. He was a train engineer for Kings Bay Support Service and in his opinion, “The Best,” but he had many other callings outside work, including fishing, cooking, the Georgia Bulldogs and being apart of the children’s ministry at First Baptist Church of Kingsland.

He loved his grandchildren unconditionally and served as a Scout Master for Troop 208.

He served his country for 30-plus years in the Georgia Air National Guard where he held multiple positions.

He is survived by a daughter, Amanda Hardy (Jeff), of Rockmart; two sons, Joshua Wiggins, of Atlanta, Jared Scott Wiggins (Sunny), of St. Marys; two grandchildren, Julianna Wiggins and Scarlett Wiggins, both of St. Marys; his father, Maurice Terrell Wiggins (Phyllis), of Leesburg; four sisters, Carole Strickland, of Waycross, Sheryl Davis (Terry), of Brunswick, Sean Hunter (Mike), of Leesburg, Michelle Calhoun (Eric), of Leesburg; two brothers, Danny Wiggins (Missy), of Blackshear, Todd Kirkland (Lori), of Leesburg; a special niece, Mackenzie Strickland, of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Bible Heritage Church in Waycross. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

The family has requested that the 224th Joint Communication Support Squadron of the Air National Guard Unit and The Breakfast Club Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church of Kingsland serve as honorary pallbearers. They are asked to be at the church by 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Boy Scout Troop 208 of Kingsland, 11900 Abercorn Expressway, Savannah, Ga. 31419.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Eugene T. Hargrove

Deacon Eugene T. Hargrove departed this life Saturday (Dec. 16, 2017).

The family will receive friends at the family residence, 1509 Quarterman St.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Clyde Thomas

Clyde Thomas, 88, died Sunday morning (Dec. 17, 2017) at his residence after an illness.

Friends are being received at the home of his niece and nephew-in-law, Linda and Marion Blount Sr., 1804 Toomer St.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral home.

Daniel R. Arowood

Daniel Roscoe Arowood, 80, of Blackshear, passed away Friday evening (Dec. 15, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House in Waycross.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Rosemary B. Tompkins

Rosemary Berney Tompkins, 76, of Waycross, died Saturday (Dec. 16, 2017) at Baptist Village after an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Layton A. Johns II

Layton Albert Johns II, 53, passed away Thursday (Dec. 14, 2017) at his home.

He was born Oct. 31, 1964 in Jesup, to Layton and Dean (Wilson) Johns. He grew up in Brantley and Glynn counties and was a long-time resident of St. Simons Island.

He owned his own painting company for more than two decades and proudly served as a Ranger in the United States Army.

He is survived by a daughter, Leean Johns Chojnowski (husband, Brian), of Tallahassee, Fla.; his mother, Dean Johns, of St. Simons Island; a sister, Lara Forsyth (husband, John), of Valona, Ga.; four nieces, Parker Woods, Katie Little, Ginny Squires and Morgan Medlin; one nephew, Ricky Squires; many aunts, uncles, cousins; and a host of friends that he loved like family.

He was preceded in death by his father and a sister, Beth Squires.

A celebration of his life will be held at the St. Simons Casino Building, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island, at 3 p.m. today.

Burial will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Rob Lewis Cemetery, Raybon.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to the Army Ranger Lead the Way Fund, https://www.leadthewayfund.org/

Arrangements are entrusted to Chapman Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Brunswick.

George Robert Mulkey

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for George Robert Mulkey, 65, was held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was Dr. Tom Davis.

Interment was in the Waters Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Chris Mulkey, Richard Greene, Tyler Thurston, Ron Hall, Frank Foster, Danny Herrin and David Herrin.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Roosevelt Taylor

A celebration of life for Roosevelt Taylor took place Saturday afternoon at Macedonia Baptist Church with Old Testament reading by the Rev. Kenneth Price and New Testament reading by Elder Emmet Parnell.

Reflections were given by a friend, George “Shamrock” Williams, and by a son, Deacon Louis E. Ratliff.

Acknowledgments were given by Sister Felecia Hunt and the eulogy by the Rev. Fer-Rell M. Malone Sr.

Serving as active pallbearers were Bernard Davis, Dan Hamilton, Charles Flanagan, James Conaway Jr., Tony Taylor, Terrance Carter, Issac Goettie and Bennie Goettie III.

Honorary pallbearers were the deacons of the church.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Katherine W. Burns

A graveside service for Katherine Wilson Burns was held Saturday morning at Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. Clay Thomas officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Mary Catherine Corbett

A funeral for Mary Catherine Broxton Corbett was held Sunday afternoon at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Chester Chancey officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Active Pallbearers were Mike Corbett, Donnie Corbett, Gary Rice, Matthew Eason, Clint Inman and Ronnie Eason.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.