December 17, 2018

Gary McKinnon

Gary McKinnon, 64, of Hoboken, died Thursday night (Dec. 13, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after a sudden illness.

He was born in Waycross to the late Winferd James McKinnon and Eula Stanley McKinnon and made Waycross and Brantley County his home for the majority of his life.

He worked for CSX Railroad in the Rice Yard’s Back Shop. He retired in 2014 after 35 years with the railroad. He was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, the Andy Hickox Sunday School Class and the Joy Group.

After his retirement from the railroad, he enjoyed stump grinding with his brother Burrell and working with all types of metal in his shop behind his house.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kayla Danielle McLeod, his sister, Charlene “Char” McKinnon Kiser, and his brother, Leferrel McKinnon.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie McKinnon, of Hoboken, three children, Christy McLeod (husband, Howard), of Waycross, Amber Recob (husband, Stan), of Winter Garden, Fla., Dana Morgan (husband, Jon), of Hoboken, four grandchildren, Kyce McLeod, Ellie Morgan, Abbie Morgan, Brodie Morgan, two sisters, Teresa Frawley (husband, Michael), of Waycross, Cheryl Thomas, of Waycross, Burrell McKinnon (wife, Cynthia), of Hoboken, and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. today at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends today at the church from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. The family has requested Mr. McKinnon’s co-workers from CSX to serve as honorary pallbearers and should gather at the church by 1:45 p.m. today.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, “Lottie Moon Christmas Offering,” 7136 Central Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31503.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Deacon Willie Grayer

Deacon Willie Grayer, 92, died Saturday (Dec. 15, 2018) in Harborview Satilla Care Home after an illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Darcille L. Walker

A graveside service for Darcille L. Walker took place Saturday afternoon in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Loren Bryant officiating.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Phillip E. Fulford Sr.

A funeral for Phillip Edwin Fulford Sr. took place Saturday morning in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dee Meadows.

Burial took place in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Trey Fulford, Johnny Singletary, Ben Kinnerly, Will Meadows and Mark Vargas.

Honorary pallbearers were the Waycross High School class of 1961.

Pamela Sauls Melton

A funeral for Pamela Sauls Melton was held Saturday afternoon in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. R.B. Gaskins officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Dakota Burch, Joseph Burch, David Johnson, James Howell Jr., Brian Jones and Gage Williams.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Paul Steven Smith

A funeral for Paul Steven Smith took place Sunday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Joshua Abernathy officiating.

Burial was in Telmore Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Matt Strickland, Clint Floyd, Corey Fulford, Brad Brinkly, Rick Crowle and Phillip Morris.



