December 17, 2016

Richard Alan Israel

Richard Alan Israel, 57, died Friday morning (Dec. 16, 2016) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House following an extended illness.

He was born in Fort Stewart but traveled all over the United States working shutdowns for paper mills and power plants. A large part of his life was also building holding tanks for refineries.

He was a welder at GATX of Waycross and was a member of Steelworkers Union. He attended Jamestown Baptist Church and when not working he enjoyed fishing and the outdoors.

He was a son of the late Gerald Edwin Israel and Peggy Ruth Partain Israel.

He is survived by his fiancee, Robin Stowe, of Waycross; a son, Richard Dylan Israel, of Lake Park; four siblings, Gerald Eugene Israel (Ulrike), of Lake Park, Carol Meyer (Dennis), of Valdosta, Kenneth Israel (Vicky), of Valdosta, and Linda Livermore (Phil), of Lake Park; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial to celebrate his life will be held Tuesday afternoon at the family’s residence from 3 until 5 o’clock.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Wanda Mae Foster

Wanda Mae Foster, 90, of Bardstown, Ky., passed away Thursday afternoon (Dec. 15, 2016) at Norton’s Hosparus of Louisville, Ky.

She was born Oct. 6, 1926 in Davis County, Ky. She was the wife of the late Edward Lee Foster and was also preceded in death by her parents, R.D. and Gladys Young, and two brothers, Emmett Young and Estill Lee Young.

She was a homemaker, past president of Cox’s Creek Senior’s Homemakers Club, a former Girl Scout leader, and past-member of 4-H.

She was a member and deacon emeritus at First Christian Church (Disciples Of Christ) where she was involved with Christian Women’s Fellowship. She served as chairman of the deacons for more than 20 years.

Survivors include three daughters, Ina Ruth Boone (husband, Ronnie), of Bardstown, Sue Marie Stack (husband, the Rev. Sam), of Folkston, and Elizabeth Lee Coursey (husband, Brian), of Coupeville, Wash.; four grandchildren, Jimmy Boone, Nick Boone, Rebecca Stack-Sheih (husband, Jason), and Steven Stack.

A funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bardstown, Ky., with a private burial in Highland Memory Gardens with the Rev. John Powell officiating.

Visitation will be from 2 until 3 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be sent to First Christian Church (Disciples of Class) Building Fund, 175 East John Rowan Blvd., Bardstown, Ky. 40004.

Barlow Funeral Home of Bardstown, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.

Diane Edwards Griffin

HOBOKEN — Diane Edwards Griffin, 68, of Hoboken passed away Thursday evening (Dec. 15, 2016) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross after an extended illness.

Born in Waycross, she was the daughter of William Silas and Mamie Hale Edwards. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Gracie Dowling.

She was a homemaker and a member of Springhill Baptist Church. She loved cooking, reading and working in her yard.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Avery “Wayne” Griffin, of Hoboken; two daughters and sons-in-law, Stephanie and Byron Wynn, of Blackshear, and Nicole and Shawn Dowling, of Hoboken; three grandchildren, Lindsey Moseley (Joseph), of Jesup, Gabe Dowling and Malachi Dowling, both of Hoboken; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Talmadge and Linda Edwards, of Waycross, and Stanley and Kathy Edwards, of Atkinson; four sisters and brothers-in-law, Ocie and Bobby Crawford, Azalee Lee and Pearl Waldron, all of Waycross, and Deloris and Jimmy Durden, of Metter; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Visitation will be held this evening starting at 6 p.m. at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A funeral will be held Sunday afternoon at 2 in the chapel of Frye Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Yawn officiating.

Burial will follow in High Bluff Cemetery in Hoboken.

Pallbearers will be Eustace Griffin, Aaron Griffin, Jeremey Griffin, Glynn Carter, Jamie Lynn and Tony Durden.

The family will receive friends at the residence of Wayne Griffin, 566 Palmetto Road, Hoboken.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

Virginia E. Childers

A graveside service for Virginia Elizabeth Robinson Childers was held Friday morning at Jacksonville National Cemetery with the Rev. W. Hall Hunt officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Vonice K. Gamage

A funeral for Vonice Kicklighter Gamage was held Friday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tim Reynolds officiating.

Pallbearers were Brandon Gamage, Kyle Gamage, Brian Saxon, Robert Saxon, Tommy Saxon and Zeke Wilson.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.