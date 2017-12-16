December 16, 2017

Theda Noris Deener

Theda Norris Deener, 98, went to Heaven on Thursday (Dec. 14, 2017).

She was born in Sandy Hook, Md., July 4, 1919, to the late Everett and Lucy Penner Norris. She lived most of her life in Brunswick, Md., before she and her husband, Leroy Deener, moved to Waycross in 2003.

She worked at Price Electric in Frederick, Md., for 16 years, and served in many capacities at the Brunswick Church of God in Brunswick, Md. She was an active member of the senior citizens at First Church of the Nazarene in Waycross. She also attended Faith Temple and Second Baptist Church in Waycross.

She enjoyed playing bingo and spending winters in Daytona Beach, Fla.

She was preceded in death by her parents. She was also preceded in death by her husband of over 70 years, Leroy Deener, five sisters, Ruth McGolerick, Anna Guyer, Genevieve Ingram, Louella Baer and Betty Hepperle, and four brothers, Bradley Norris, Quentin Norris, Everett Norris and Ray Thomas Norris.

She is survived by a son, Herb Deener (wife, Brenda), of Waycross; two grandchildren, Bert Deener (wife, Teresa), of Waycross, and Lynette Johnson (husband, Ron), of Blackshear; three great-grandchildren, Elizabeth “Ellie” Deener, Timothy Deener and Nathanael Johnson; a brother, Fred Norris (wife, Patty), of Hagerstown, Md; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Monday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends Monday at the funeral home from 12 until 1 o’clock.

Robert G. Davis Jr.

Robert Garland “Bob” Davis Jr., 63, of Waycross, died early Wednesday morning (Nov. 29, 2017) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House.

Born in Eloise, Fla., Oct. 23, 1954, he lived in Lake Wells, Fla., for many years before moving to Waycross in 2005.

He was a self-employed licensed plumber and was of the Pentecostal faith. He loved the plumbing business as well as his many customers and he also loved to fish.

He was the son of the late Robert Gardland Davis Jr. and Nadine Gill Davis. He was also preceded in death by all three of his sisters, Joyce, Jane and Karen.

Survivors include his wife, Debra Mcleod Clemons, of Waycross; a daughter, Trina Davis, of Lakeland, Fla.; a son, Robert Garland Davis III, of Lakeland, Fla.; a step-daughter, Tina Gay, of Waycross; a step-son, Joseph Adam Gay, of Broxton; 12 grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The family will have a celebration of life service Monday (Dec. 18) at 6 p.m. at Jerry J’s on Plant Avenue in Waycross. Friends are welcome to bring a dessert for after the service.

Sylvester Buddy Smith

A funeral service for Sylvester Buddy Smith was held Friday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Mike Devane officiating.

Pallbearers were Benny Lairsey, Arzell Register, Bryan Durrance, Earl Spivey, Buddy Minchew and Brad Herndon.

Honorary pallbearers were John Spivey, L.C. Porter, Jimmy Beal, Carthell Dubberly and Larry Cox.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Military honors were provided by the honor guard of Ft. Stewart Army Base.

