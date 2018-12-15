December 15, 2018

Lyndon R. Rowell Jr.

A funeral for Lyndon Russell Rowell Jr. was held Friday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Johnny Mitcham officiating.

Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Frank Trusdell, George Trusdell, Timmy Rowell, Josh Rowell, Rusty Rowell and Patricia Boatright.

Honorary pallbearers were Marcus Dickey, Gene Justice, Jody Flemming and Kelly Ruble.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Alton C. Walker Jr.

A graveside funeral service for Alton C. “Shorty” Walker Jr. was held Friday afternoon at Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery in Fitzgerald with the Rev. Ed Lycett officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.