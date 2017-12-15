December, 15, 2017

Flora Hollmon

“For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.” II Timothy 4:6-8

PATTERSON — Flora Hollmon, 84, of 2704 Doris Road, Patterson, fell asleep in the arms of the Lord Sunday (Dec. 10, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health after a brutal attack.

The daughter of the late Jack P. Fulmore and Lesly Fulmore, she was born Nov. 12, 1933 in Williamsburg County. She was educated in the public schools of Williamsburg and Florence counties. She accepted Christ at an early age and became a member of Mount Beulah United Methodist Church, Lake City, S.C. As a member, she served in many capacities, including the gospel choir and she attended Sunday school faithfully.

She relocated to Patterson to help care for her aunt, Rosanna Mack, and later her sister, Eva Fulmore. After moving to Georgia she met and married the love of her life, Dan Hollmon.

The couple were great farmers and loved to tend their animals and vegetables. She formerly drove limousines for Marshall Funeral Home of Blackshear.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Lloyd Fulmore and Quincy Fulmore.

She joined Scott Chapel United Methodist Church in Blackshear and served in many capacities including as a member of the senior choir, communion steward and fundraiser for the church’s anniversary.

She was a soft-spoken, gentle and loving person. She would give a person her last dollar and would not look for anything in return. She loved the Lord and was very dedicated to her family.

Those left to cherish her loving memories are, her loving husband, Dan Hollmon, of Patterson; five devoted sisters, Florence Fulmore and Louisa Fulmore, of Lake City, S.C., Bean Williams, of Landover, Md., Margaret (John) Scruggs, of Fredericksburg, Va., and Sadie (Samuel) Cobbs, of Hampton, Va.; one brother, Jack D. (Retha) Fulmore, of Fredericksburg, Va.; one aunt, Inez Fulmore, of Paterson, N.J.; sisters-in-law, Eva Mae Fulmore, of Florence, S.C.; Corine Graham, of Lake City, S.C., Malissa Howard, of Patterson, and Sarah Hollmon, of Trenton, N.J.; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, close relatives and friends.

Family and friends are being received at the home of her nephew and niece, Nelson and Carla Howard, 4161 Highway 32, Bristol.

Visitation will be this evening from 5 until 7 o’clock at Rainge Memorial Chapel in Blackshear.

The cortege will also assemble at the Howard home, 4161 Highway 32, Bristol, at 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Scott Chapel United Methodist Church, 423 Highway Ave., Blackshear, with Pastor Brenda S. Johnson, officiating and Pastor Donald Mathis offering words of comfort.

Burial will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery in Patterson.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Braxton C. Stewart

Braxton Cromwell Stewart —son, brother, friend — died Sunday (Dec. 3, 2017) at his family home in Mesa, Ariz.

He was 14 years old and a freshman at Red Mountain High School.

Born June 10, 2003, to Brooks and Jennifer Stewart, Braxton was always known for his quick wit and love of games. By the age of 10, no one could play Monopoly and beat him without him wanting an immediate rematch. ln fifth grade, he was nominated to be an ambassador for “People to People” and in the middle of his seventh grade year attended a week-long Leadership and Robotics Summit in Washington, D.C.

By age 14, he was enrolled in AP History and other honors courses and was excited about finally taking computer classes to fulfill his dream of working in game development and robotics.

He was a playful teenager who loved plotting and carrying out pranks on his younger brother nearly as much as watching Star Wars and other Sci-Fi movies. He communicated mostly in memes and loved to share the funniest ones of the day with his mom on the way home after school.

As a young man with a hunger for knowledge, he frequently engaged in conversations to understand the world around him.

Being a very private person, he held his emotions close to his chest all the while being the shoulder for all his friends and family to lean on.

Those that were lucky enough to get close to him were privileged to see his big heart and his bright soul.

He is survived by his parents, Brooks and Jennifer Stewart, his younger brother, Connor, his paternal grandparents, Larry and Judy Stewart, and his maternal grandmother, Kathy.

A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church in Waycross on Thursday, Dec. 28, at 2 p.m. All friends and family are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the First Baptist Church in the name of the Braxton Stewart Fund which will be used to help prevent adolescent suicide.

Mary Catherine Corbett

Mary Catherine Broxton Corbett, 86, of Waycross passed on to be with her heavenly father Wednesday evening (Dec. 13, 2017) at home following an extended illness.

She was born in Fitzgerald to the late Gustavus Franklin and Mary Eliza Brantley Broxton. She lived in Jacksonville, Fla., for many years and retired in 1993 from Commercial Risk Services as an office clerk.

She moved back to Waycross in 1994. She was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mildred Gunn and Lois Lee, four brothers, Hilton, Dinky, Bo and David Broxton, one grandson, Brandy Corbett, and one great-granddaughter, Lexi Crawford.

Survivors include her husband, David J. Corbett, of Waycross; three daughters, Lois Corbett, of Jacksonville, Fla., Lori Eason, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Rita Chilton, of Jacksonville, Fla.; two sons, Mike Corbett (wife, Margie), of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Donnie Corbett (wife, Tammy), of Nahunta; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Lowell E. VanDruff

Lowell E. VanDruff, 82, of Waycross, died Thursday morning (Dec. 14, 2017) at his residence after a sudden illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

George W. Farr

A memorial service for George Washington Farr Sr. was held Thursday morning at First Presbyterian Church of Waycross with the Rev. Clay Thomas officiating.

Honorary pallbearers were Waycross Masonic Lodge No. 305, Exchange Club of Waycross and Men’s Bible Class.

Military honors were provided by the honor guard of Ft. Stewart Army Base.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Donald Bruce Judah Sr.

A memorial service for Donald Bruce Judah Sr., of Waycross, took place Thursday morning at 10 o’clock in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with his nephew, Brother Steve Chapman officiating.

Entombment followed in the Jacksonville National Cemetery in Jacksonville, Fla., at 2 p.m. with full military rites provided by the United States Navy.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Louise Arnold Cason

A memorial service for Louise Arnold Cason, 89, of Blackshear, took place Thursday evening at 5 o’clock with Dr. Bill Young and Brother Steve Boatright officiating.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.