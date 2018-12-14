December 14, 2018

Darcille L. Walker

Darcille L. Walker, 91, died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family at her residence that she loved in the Jamestown community on Dec. 12, 2018.

She was born on June 8, 1927 in the Forks of the Hurricane community to Frank and Sally Lynn, the youngest girl of nine children. She attended school in Dixie Union.

Darcille was an active member of Jamestown United Methodist Church.

She retired from King Edward Cigar Factory in Waycross and she worked as a hostess at Captain Joe’s for over 14 years. She served as a volunteer at Baptist Village for a couple of years. She also served as VFW Women’s Auxiliary president for several years.

She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening and working in her flowers, traveling, and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John L. Walker, two daughters, Delane Griffin and Deloris Moore, a great-grandchild, Jamie Carter, and her parents and siblings.

She is survived by a daughter, Diane and Tommy Sapp, of Abbeville, Ga.; a son-in-law, Gene Moore, of Waycross; seven grandchildren, Johnna and James Carter, of Hoboken, Daniell and Billy Lightfoot, of Richmond Hill, Tom Sapp, of Abbeville, Ga., Gene and Michelle Moore, of Waycross, Greg Moore, of Blackshear, Shelly and Jamie Thornton, of Savannah, and Laura and Stacy Goble, of Waycross; 13 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life graveside service will be held at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery, 3343 Beulah Church Road, Alma, on Saturday at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends today, 6-8 p.m., at her residence, 4190 Church Street Extension.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Geraldine B. Solomon

Geraldine Baya Solomon, 64, of Waycross, died early Wednesday (Dec. 12, 2018) morning at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness.

She was born in Cherokee, Ala. and lived the majority of her life in Waycross.

She was a homemaker who enjoyed crocheting and working in her yard. More than anything she loved her family and any time she was able to spend with them.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James David Solomon, two brothers, Lee Baya, Tom Baya, and two sisters, Bonnie Scott, and Lucy Brewer.

She is survived by three children, Hardy James Solomon (and his wife Sandy), of Waycross, Minnie Solomon, of Waycross, Wendy Solomon Varnadore (and her husband Tony Wayne), of Waycross, a step-son, Derrick Allen Solomon, of Belgium; nine grandchildren, Kelly Dryden, Ivy Kay Steedley, Nellie Solomon, Jason James Solomon, Andy Beecher, Scott Beecher, Tiger Varnadore, Dustin Varnadore, Aviana Varnadore; five great-grandchildren, Jamie Dryden, Dakota Steedley, Delilah Steedley, Logan Fals, Trenton Carver; a sister, Jackie Revels (and her husband Roy), of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Piney Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends today from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Phillip E. Fulford Sr.

Phillip Edwin Fulford Sr., 75, died Wednesday (Dec. 12, 2018) at his residence in Fernandina Beach, Fla. following an extended illness.

He was born in Waycross and had resided in Fernandina Beach for the last 25 years.

He held many occupations including electrician and former maintenance supervisor at Amelia Plantation.

He was a son of the late Joseph Daniel Fulford and Era Lorraine Herndon Fulford.

He is survived by two sons, Phillip E. Fulford Jr. (Sherry), of Hahira, and David Scott Fulford Sr. (Susan), of Valdosta, three grandchildren, Darian Samantha Fulford, David Scott “Scotty” Fulford and Phillip E. “Trey” Fulford III; a sister, Patricia Albritton (Billy), of Waycross, a brother, Michael Jeffrey Fulford, of St. Marys, longtime girlfriend, Sharon Crawford, of Waycross, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Members of the Waycross High School class of 1961 are to serve as honorary pallbearers. They are asked to arrive by 10:40 a.m.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends Saturday morning at the funeral home starting at 10 a.m.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Paul Steven Smith

Paul Steven Smith, 39, passed away suddenly Wednesday morning (Dec. 12, 2018) at his parents’ residence.

He was born Aug. 30, 1979 in Waycross where he has been a lifelong resident.

Paul Steven is preceded in death by his sister, Ashlie Nicole Smith, paternal grandparents, Robert Smith and Allie Herndon Smith, and maternal grandparents, Billy and Betty Lynn.

Survivors include his parents, Paul Smith and Cynthia Ann Lynn Smith, of Waycross, one brother, Matthew Smith (Jesse), of Melrose, Fla., and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Telmore Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Pamela Sauls Melton

Pamela Sauls Melton, 48, of Blackshear, died Wednesday morning (Dec. 12, 2018) at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville after a brief illness.

She was born in Blackshear to the late Martha Marshall and made south Georgia her home for most of her life. She enjoyed the small things in life like camping and fishing, but she loved more than anything taking care of others. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Draughn.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Melton Jr., of Blackshear; a daughter, Pamela Michelle Ann Melton, of Blackshear; a son, Robert Melton III, of Blackshear; a step-son, Gage Williams, of Blackshear; a granddaughter, Alaina Faith Melton, of Waycross; seven siblings, Billy Sauls (Deborah), of Offerman, Curt Sauls, of Mershon, Sheryl Burch (Elisha), of Waycross, Gloria Corbitt (Jannis Shattuck), of Blackshear, Glenda Leggett (Nicolas Figueroa), of Blackshear, Ray Sauls (Cierra), of Waycross, Edward Marshall, of Jacksonville; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Kettle Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. at Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Gary McKinnon

Gary McKinnon, 64, of Hoboken, died Thursday evening (Dec. 13, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after a sudden illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Bronella S. Fleming

Bronella S. Fleming, 91, of Blackshear, passed Wednesday night (Dec. 12, 2018) at the Satilla Hospice House in Waycross with her loving daughter, Peggy Thompson, at her bedside.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

Jackie Robertson

Jackie Robertson, 65, of East Waring Street, Waycross, passed away Thursday (Dec. 13, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross with several relatives close by.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

Roy E. Bowen

A funeral for Roy E. Bowen was held Thursday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Darrell Smith officiating.

Burial followed in Bennett Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Joe Bennett, Bill Bowen, Dustin Bowen, Dusty Bowen, Ansley Courson and Brandon Hutto. Jonathan Bennett served as honorary pallbearer.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

