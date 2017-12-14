December 14, 2017

Darlene R. Champion

Darlene Roberson Champion, 55, of Waycross, passed away Monday morning (Dec. 11, 2017) at her residence after an extended illness.

Born in Waycross, she was the daughter of Franklin Roberson Sr., of Brantley County, and the late Georgia Ann Clarice Roundtree Roberson. She was also preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Franklin “Punkin” Peacock, and a daughter, Stephanie Darlene Peacock.

She was a homemaker who loved tending to her grandbabies, crocheting and playing games on the internet.

Survivors include her husband, Jon Champion, of Waycross; a son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth James Edward “Eddie” Murray (Amy), of Connecticut; three daughters and sons-in-law, Stacy Griffin (Brad), of Blackshear, Jennifer Murray, of Brantley County, and Fallon Major (James), of Charleston, S.C.; seven grandchildren, Thomas Griffin, Caden Spivey, Brandon Griffin, Elly Spivey, Kentlyn Murray, Halen Major and Charlotte Major; her father and his spouse, Franklin Roberson Sr. (Linda), of Brantley County; five brothers and sisters-in-law, Franklin Roberson Jr. (Dawn), of Brantley County, Johnny Roberson (Dena), of Waycross, A.J. Roberson (Melissa), of Vidalia, Waylon Roberson, of Brantley County, and Jody Roberson (Sarah), of Waycross; a sister and brother-in-law, Ann Roberson (Herman), of Brantley County; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at noon at Second Baptist Church in Waycross with the Rev. Derwin Griffin officiating.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

Roosevelt Taylor

Roosevelt Taylor, 83, passed away Friday morning (Dec. 8, 2017) at UF Health Jacksonville from injuries received from a car while walking.

On July 22, 1934, a baby boy was born to the late Buck and Ola C. Taylor. “Roosevelt” would be the oldest of six children. He received his formal education in Waycross and joined Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. E.J. Junior. In May 1954, he was hired at Rayonier in Jesup, where he worked for more than 43 years as a crane operator.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three children, Linda Taylor Gordon, Cheryl Taylor and Albert Taylor, and four siblings, JoAnn Taylor Hamilton, Alphonso Taylor, Bean Jean Flanagan and Blondell Conaway.

His memory will be forever cherished by his wife, Ruth Taylor, of Waycross; two sons, Ted Taylor, of Decatur, and Louis Ratliff (Regina), of Dublin; three daughters, Shirley Hill, of Jonesboro, JoAnn Wilcox (Tony), of Waycross, and Diana Taylor Gibbs (Arthur), of Waycross; grandchildren, Reginald Moody, Ramonda McNair Howard, Byron Taylor, Ashley Taylor, Sholonda McTier-Blount, Roshan McTier, Averill Hill, Michael Taylor, Shamaira Taylor, Tinisha Shaw, Tyree Taylor, Alicia Taylor Lies, Giselle Ratliff Paige, Kim Ratliff, Rabyn Ratliff, Andre Ratliff and Tennille Ratliff Moss; one brother, Eugene Taylor (Margaret), of Waycross; two brothers-in-law, John Carroll Betterson and Ricky Betterson, of Waycross; one sister-in-law, Beverly King, of Waycross; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.

A funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Macedonia Baptist Church with the Rev. Fer-Rell M. Malone Sr. officiating.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

George Robert Mulkey

BLACKSHEAR — George Robert Mulkey, 65, of Blackshear, passed away early Wednesday morning (Dec. 13, 2017) at his residence, following a lengthy illness.

Born in Patterson, March 6, 1952, he lived in Pierce County all of his life. He was a licensed insurance agent and was the owner of Robert Mulkey Crop Insurance, Inc. in Alma.

His hobbies included watching NASCAR and college football, riding his tractor and working — which he did all the time, even when he was too sick to work. He so enjoyed talking with his clients and getting to know them. He dearly loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was a son of the late Lawrence Benjamin Mulkey and Julie Irene Johnson Mobley. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Mulkey and Jim Mulkey.

Survivors include his children, Chad (Danlyn) Mulkey, of Waycross, Lindsay (David) Horton, of Blackshear, Jessica Mulkey, of Patterson, and Priscilla Deese, of Brunswick; four sisters, Phyllis (Newbern) Herrin, of Patterson, Faye Sims, of Owensboro, Ky., Jackey Chapman (Preston Arrowood), of Tallapoosa, Ga., and Robin (Sammy) Thigpen, of Patterson; a brother, Tom Mulkey, of Patterson; seven grandchildren, Dylan (Katie) Mulkey, Dalton Mulkey, Seth Horton, Mia Roberts, Kaleigh Horton, Makayla Deese and Cody Deese; two great-grandchildren, Tripp Mulkey and Kole Mulkey; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Waters Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Shirley D. Jernigan

Shirley D. Jernigan, 55, of 2403 Blalock Road, Mershon, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 13, 2017) at her residence with her husband, Johnny Jernigan, and daughter, Renie Jernigan, at her bedside, along with other relatives.

The family is receiving friends at the residence.

Funeral Arrangements will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.