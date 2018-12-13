December 13, 2018

Geraldine B. Solomon

Geraldine Baya Solomon, 64, of Waycross, died early Wednesday morning at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness.

She was born in Cherokee, Ala. and lived the majority of her life in Waycross.

She was a homemaker who enjoyed crocheting and working in her yard. More than anything she loved her family and any time she was able to spend with them.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James David Solomon, two brothers, Lee Baja, Tom Baja, and two sisters, Bonnie Scott, and Lucy Brewer.

She is survived by three children, Hardy James Solomon (and his wife Sandy), of Waycross, Minnie Solomon, of Waycross, Wendy Solomon Varnadore (and her husband Tony Wayne), of Waycross, a step-son, Derrick Allen Solomon, of Belgium; nine grandchildren, Kelly Dryden, Ivy Kay Steedley, Nellie Solomon, Jason James Solomon, Andy Beecher, Scott Beecher, Tiger Varnadore, Dustin Varnadore, Aviana Varnadore; five great-grandchildren, Jamie Dryden, Dakota Steedley, Delilah Steedley, Logan Fals, Trenton Carver; a sister, Jackie Revels (and her husband Roy), of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Piney Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Lyndon Rowell Jr.

Lyndon Russell Rowell Jr., 41, of Waycross, went to be with our Lord on Dec. 10, 2018.

He was born Sept. 8, 1977 in Philadephia, Pa.

He lived in Waycross and worked as a AMC certified auto tech at Downtown Auto for several years and most recently worked at Stewart Candy.

He was attending Destination Church in Blackshear.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lyndon Russell Rowell Sr., a daughter, Rebbecca Lynn Rowell, a grandson, Jaxson Rowell, and another grandbaby Rowell.

He leaves behind a wife of 23 years, Nicole Rowell, of Waycross; five children, Lyndon Rowell III (Haley), of Alma, Mallory Jones (David), of Savannah, Kaylee Rowell (Zac), of Waycross, Joshua Rowell (Jolena), of Waycross, Destiny Williams, of Waycross; six grandchildren, Naleigh, Abby, Heidi, Carmah, Zoey and Noah; his mother, Patricia Forrester, of Waycross; two sisters, Nina Dotson (Steve), of Brunswick, and Patricia Boatright, of Waycross; five brothers, Tony Workman, of Hortense, Scotty Workman, of Hortense, Frank Trusdell (Lisa), of Patterson, George Trusdell, of Waycross, Tim Rowell (Franceen), of Philadelphia, Pa.; paternal grandmother, Juanita Restuch, of Boston, Mass.; a special friend, Tina, and her other children, Heather and Matthew, all of Waycross; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral service will be held Friday morning at 11 at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday morning beginning at 10 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Miles-Odum Funeral Home, 130 Screven Avenue, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Dorothy Jean Ratliff

Dorothy Jean Harris Ratliff, 68, of 815 Blackwell St., who was affectionately called Jean, passed away peacefully in her home on Dec. 9, 2018 with her loved ones by her side.

She was the fifth born child of the late Lacey B. (L.B.) and Elzona Johnson Harris on Dec. 23, 1949. She was born in Black-shear.

She graduated from Lee Street High School in Blackshear in 1967. After graduation, she moved to Waycross and enrolled in the Waycross-Ware Technical School where she studied nursing. Upon completion of the program with honors, her instructor recommended her for a position at the Waycross Memorial Hospital in the Emergency Department. She held that position for almost 44 years.

During her time at the hospital, Jean saw many come and go. She also trained many nurses that were employed in the department. Everyone she worked with looked up to her and counted on her. During her time at the hospital, she received numerous awards and honors including Employee of the Year. She was also a member of the National Black Nurses Association.

She was known for her calming demeanor as well as her service throughout the community. She never met a stranger and was always available to help anyone in need.

Jean was also known as the “Total Look Diva!” She was always dressed sharp wherever she went. Her favorite pastime was shopping as well as going to thrift stores and antiquing. She loved cooking and baking for everyone. You could always go by her house to get a slice of something sweet or a meal.

In 1967, she married Louis Ratliff of Waycross. To this union two children were born, Velandrea Giselle and Kim.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lacey B. (L.B.) and Elzona Harris, and siblings Johnnie Burke, Lucinda Jackson and Myrtice Helen Golden.

Jean loved her family and friends. She leaves a lifetime of memories to her daughters, Velandrea Giselle Ratliff (Al), of Newark, N.J., and Kim Ratliff, of Augusta; four grandchildren, Camron Paige, Karon Paige, Lacey Paige and Kyron Paige all of Willingboro, N.J.; two great-grandchildren, Kai Paige and Kamryn Paige, of Willingboro; one sister-in-law, JoAnn Ratliff-Wilcox, of Waycross; one brother-in-law, Carl Golden, of Baltimore, Md; three sisters, Carolyn (Joseph) Johnson, of Brewton, Ala., Sandra Faye (Andre) Badger, of Somerset, N.J., Cynthia Amponsah (Emory), of Waycross; one brother Timothy (Cynthia) Harris, of Blackshear; her loving companion dog, Precious Ratliff; cousin and caregiver, Gwinnette Cooley; her close family, Michael Holliday, of Athens, Ga.; two godchildren, London McKelvin and Kyla McKelvin, both of Waycross; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and adoptive friends and family.

The family is receiving friends at her home.

Visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Rainge Memorial Chapel, 505 Ware St., Blackshear.

The cortege will assemble at her home at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Celebration of life will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Church Ministry, 4100 Highway 32, Bristol, where the Rev. Nathaniel Anderson is pastor.

Pastor Regina T. Harris of New Life Worship Center, Augusta, will deliver words of comfort.

Interment will follow at Blackshear City Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Lorenzo W. Wilson Jr.

Lorenzo Wayne Wilson Jr. was born March 24, 1992 to Sonya M. Faison and Lorenzo W. Wilson Sr.

He was a graduate of Ware County High School. He later moved to Killen, Texas where he worked in many capacities. He attended St. Peters Baptist Church at an early age.

Lorenzo, “Lo Lo” as he was affectionately known, was preceded in death by his sister, Jenna Wilson, his grandparents, Alton Wilson and Donald Faison, Sr.; his great-great-grandparents, Mrs. Queen Faison, Mr. and Mrs. J.B, and Alberta Jones and the Mercers.

He leaves to cherish his memory a loving mother, Sonya M. Faison, of Brunswick; his father, Lorenzo W. Wilson Sr., of Waycross; a brother, Jamal D. Wilkins, of Killen; a god-daughter, Scarlett V. Scott, of Waycross; a niece, Jakayla M. Wilkins, of Waycross; his grandparents, Yvonne Lattimore (Ernest), Nancy Wilson, both of Waycross; two sisters, Brittany Wilkins and Shanika Bailey, both of Waycross; four aunts, Teresa Gibson (Samuel), Donna Jones, Monique Wilson, all of Waycross, and Lynn Smith, of Atlanta; five uncles, Donald Jones Jr. (Linda), of Waycross, Tyrone Faison (Tameria), of Palatka, Fla., Jermaine Faison (Jessica), of Waycross, Terrell Wilson (Joann), of Waycross, and Derick Wilson, of California; special friends, Cecelia Gaines, Katrelle Gaines and Aryelle Gaines; a host of great aunts, great uncles, cousins, other relatives and sorrowing friends.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday (Dec. 15, 2018) at Church of Christ Written In Heaven, 617 Blackwell St., where the pastor is Diocese Bishop John A. Moss.

Apostle Lisa McGauley will offer words of comfort.

Burial and committal services will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The body will be in repose in the church from 9:30 a.m. until the service hour.

The cortege will assemble at the family residence, 1109 Elizabeth St., at 10:15 Saturday morning.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.perrybrothersfuneralhome.com

Professional services are entrusted to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Darcille L. Walker

Darcille L. Walker, 91, died Wednesday (Dec. 12, 2018) at her residence in Jamestown.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Pamela S. Melton

Pamela S. Melton, 48, of Blackshear, died early Wednesday (Dec. 12, 2018) morning at Memorial Medical Center in Jacksonville, Florida after a brief illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Phillip E. Fulford Sr.

Phillip Edwin Fulford Sr., 75, passed away Wednesday morning (Dec. 12, 2018) at his residence in Fernandina Beach, Fla.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Paul Steven Smith

Paul Steven Smith, 39, died suddenly Wednesday morning (Dec. 12, 2018) at his residence.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

‘Jack’ Highsmith Jr.

A funeral for Howard Jackson “Jack” Highsmith Jr., 52, was held Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 12, 2018) at Winona Park United Methodist Church with the Rev. Doug Tolson officiating.

Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Jamie Crews, Buddy Dowling, Chris Leggett, Mark Lloyd, Cory Morgan, Duke Streat and Keith Tuten.

Employees of CSX Railroad and Waresboro Elementary School, Waycross High Class of 1984, and Winona Park UMC Youth served as honorary pallbearers.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



