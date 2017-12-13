December 13, 2017

Katherine W. Burns

Katherine Wilson Burns, 94, of Waycross, died Tuesday morning (Dec. 12, 2017) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross to the late Ben H. and Florence Andrews Wilson and resided in Waycross for the past 40 years.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Waycross and was an excellent homemaker who took time to give to others. She had a passion for traveling with her late husband and loved to dance and play golf whenever she had an opportunity.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Jake Burns Jr., a sister, Totsie Goins, and a step-son, Mark Burns Sr.

She is survived by a daughter, Lorayne Strickland (Tom), of Blackshear; a son, Bill Gatling Jr. (Bev), of Waycross; four grandchildren, Maurice Strickland, of Neptune Beach, Fla., Tommy Strickland, of Neptune Beach, Fla., Libby Gibson (Taylor), of Blackshear, Bill R. Gatling (Katie), of Villa Rica; six great-grandchildren, Josh Strickland, Trent Strickland, Sydney Strickland, Chyna Carter, Shelby Gatling and Savannah Gatling; a brother, Ben H. Wilson Jr., of Waycross; two step-children, Mike Burns, of Austin, Texas, Ruth Burns (wife of the late Mark Sr.), of Norfolk, Va.; six step-grandchildren, Mark Burns Jr. and Dana Burns, of Norfolk, Va., Paula Dane (Tommy), of Valdosta, Bryan Ledford (Shana), of Waycross, Candy Sweat (Johnny), of Patterson, Stephen Ledford (Amber), of Waycross; eight step-great-grandchildren, Joshua and Ceirra Dane, Ashley and Jason Ledford, Brittany and Dakota Sweat, Jacob and Olivia Ledford; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A private family graveside service will be held in Oakland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501 or First Presbyterian Church of Waycross, 601 Hill St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Sylvester Buddy Smith

Sylvester Buddy Smith, 77, of Waycross, died Monday afternoon (Dec. 11, 2017) at his residence after an extended illness.

He was born in Coffee County to the late Quincy Smith and Grace Smith. For the past 50 years, he made Waycross his home. He worked for CSX Railroad as a switchman/conductor, and retired in 2002 after more than 30 years of service.

A skilled carpenter, he enjoyed his time at home, building and working with wood, and also spending time tending to his garden.

He served his country in the United States Army and later retired from the Army National Guard. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Wanda Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Smith, of Waycross; four children, Michael David Smith (wife, Heather), of Blackshear, Bronwyn Smith (husband, Mohamed Elkholy), of Patterson, Anna Champion (husband, Terrell Hoffman), of Americus, Cynthia Hendricks (husband, Jason), of Tifton; four grandchildren, Paris Smith, Hayden Harris (husband, Frank), Lizzie Hendricks and Jase Hendricks; three brothers, Danny Smith, of Warner Robins, Jack Smith, of Missouri, Junior Smith, of Nebraska; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Robert Wayne Beaty

Robert Wayne Beaty, 70, of Waycross, died Friday (Dec. 8, 2017) at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Jesup.

He was born in Savannah to the late Johnnie Beaty and Lois Rowell Beaty. He made Waycross his home for a majority of his life.

He worked as an electrician for Varnadore Electric and the University of Maryland. He was a member of the Baptist faith.

He loved watching “Gunsmoke” on television and was a NASCAR enthusiast. His favorite racers were Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Lamar Beaty.

He is survived by two sons, Shawn Beaty, of Waycross, and Shane Beaty, of Waycross, a brother, Donnie Beaty, of Waycross, and numerous close friends and other relatives.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.