December 12, 2018

Lyndon Rowell Jr.

Lyndon Rowell Jr., 41, of Waycross, died Monday (Dec. 10, 2018) at his residence after a sudden illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Virginia B. Roberson

A funeral service for Virginia Inez Beverly Roberson was held Tuesday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Doug Tolson and the Rev. Eddie Morrison officiating.

Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Joey Fort, Brian Logue, Trent Strickland and Doug Vincent.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

William ‘Bill’ Hoyle Jr.

A graveside funeral service for William “Bill” Linberry Hoyle Jr. was held Tuesday afternoon at Wesley Chapel Cemetery with the Rev. Jimmy Howard officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.