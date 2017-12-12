December 12, 2017

Sylvester Buddy Smith

Sylvester Buddy Smith, 77, of Waycross, died Monday afternoon (Dec. 11, 2017) at his residence after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Flora Hollmon

Flora Hollmon, 84, of 2704 Doris Road, Patterson, fell asleep in the arms of the Lord, Sunday (Dec. 10, 2017) at her residence after a brutal attack.

She was the wife of Deacon Dan Hollmon.

Family and friends are being received at the home of her nephew and niece, Nelson and Carla Howard, 4161 Highway 32, Bristol.

Funeral Arrangements will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Funeral Home.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Katherine W. Burns

Katherine Wilson Burns, 94, of Waycross, died Tuesday morning (Dec. 12, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

James T. Whiddon Jr.

James Tyson Whiddon Jr., 75, died Nov. 27, 2017 at St. Joseph Hospital in Savannah after an extended illness.

He was born in Waycross to the late James Tyson Whiddon Sr. and Juanita Sapp Whiddon on Oct. 15, 1942. He attended Waycross public schools.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was a pioneer and advocate in establishing the legal rights of visitation for grandparents in the state of Georgia.

He lived in the Savannah area for many years, retiring from International Paper Company.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, James Tyson Whiddon III.

Survivors include a son, Anthony Lee Whiddon (wife, Ricka), of Springfield, Ga., seven grandchildren, a sister, Jan Whiddon Damouni, of Waycross, two nieces, Sasha Damouni Ellis and Nadia Damouni Kraft, of New York, and other relatives.

Memorialization was by cremation.

Annie Ruth Hendrix

HOMERVILLE — Annie Ruth Henderson Hendrix, 64, passed away Friday (Dec. 8, 2017) at her residence, surrounded by her loving family, following a short illness.

She was born Feb. 26, 1953, in Manor, to the late Fleming Folks Henderson and Annie Mae Morgan Henderson. She was a member of the New Vision Church of God and was retired from the Clinch County High School lunchroom staff. She loved hunting, fishing and working in her flowers, but most of all cooking and doing for her family.

She was preceded in death by three sisters, Earnestine Oliver, Wanda Brewer and Mary Browning, one brother, Walter Henderson, and one brother-in-law, Wayne Hendrix.

Survivors are her husband, Ronnie Hendrix, of Homerville; two sons and daughters-in-law, Ricky Gordon and Margie Hendrix and Michael Ronnie and Ginger Hendrix, all of Homerville; one sister, Karen Nichols, of Surrency; four grandchildren, Les and Frances Hendrix, Lacey and Cole Green, Amelia and Dalton Rowell, and Aniston Hendrix; three great-grandchildren, Charlee Hendrix, Dan Green and J.P. Green; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Butch and Sandy Hendrix and daughter, Jennifer, of Homerville; two sisters-in-law, Dicie Henderson, of Manor, and Martha and Lowell Booth, both of Manor; her most favorite companion, her dog, “Honey Bee Sassy;” and several other relatives.

The funeral was held Monday at 11 a.m. at New Vision Church of God.

Officiating were the Rev. Jerry Baldree, the Rev. John Browning and the Rev. Samuel David Inman.

Interment was in the Shiloh Church Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Keith Hendrix, Eric Hendrix, Paul Henderson, Edward Henderson, Brian Henderson, Samuel James, Kevis Suggs and Chad Brown.

Danny Holmes sang “I Can Only Imagine” and “Beulah Land.”

Roundtree Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.