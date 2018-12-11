December 11, 2018

Alton C. Walker Jr.

Alton C. “Shorty” Walker Jr., 90, died suddenly Sunday (Dec. 9, 2018) at his residence in Waycross.

He was born in Fitzgerald and resided in Waycross for most of his life. He served in the United States Navy during the Cold War and was a member of Central Baptist Church. He was the co-owner of Dixie Roadbuilders, Inc.

He is survived by three children, Shawn Walker (Heather), of Charlotte, N.C., Clinton J. Walker Sr. (Amber Armitige), of Waycross, and Alton C. “Bubba” Walker III, of Waycross; six grandchildren, Danielle Walker, Clinton Walker Jr., Alton S. Walker, Mia Preston, Taylor Walker and Trinity Hunter; two adopted sons, Myky Mai (Hao Nguyen) and Alan Mai, both of Waycross; one great-grandson, Jaylen Grey; a sister, Betty Walker Hargrove, of Atlanta; a nephew, Richard Hargrove, of Atlanta; and numerous dedicated employees of Dixie Roadbuilders, Inc.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Friday at Prospect Church Cemetery in Fitzgerald.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening at Music Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Deacon James L. Mills

Deacon James Lee Mills, 88, affectionately known as “Flat Top,” died Thursday (Dec. 6, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross following a brief illness.

Friends and family may call at the family residence, 403 Union St.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Welch & Brinkley Mortuary.

Roy E. Bowen

Roy E. Bowen, 65, died Monday morning (Dec. 10, 2018) at his residence following an extended illness.

He was a native of Axson and lived most of his life in Ware County. His father was the late Eugene Bowen. He was raised by the late John S. Bennett and the late Aline Davis Bennett. He was also preceded in death by siblings Eck Bennett, Shirley Hargraves and Carol Smith.

He was a 1972 graduate of Ware County High School and he served in the United States Army. He was of the Methodist belief and had attended Cornerstone Church of God. He was an avid fisherman and loved being in the outdoors.

He retired as a foreman with Voith Fabrics, formerly Scapa Driers, after 30 years of service.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Marlene Ammons Bowen, of Waycross; two daughters, Jeannie Pruitt (husband, Ken), of Blackshear, and Brandy Courson (husband, Ansley), of Beach; two special sons, Dusty and Dustin Bowen; four grandchildren, Keina Peacock (husband, Chase), Brooke Spivey (husband, Joseph), Brandon Hutto and Joshua Pruitt; three great-grandchildren, Clara Spivey, Adley Peacock and Zeke Close; a sister, Lowanna Booth (husband, Everett), of Waycross; three brothers, Bill Bowen (wife, Barbara) and Joe Bennett (wife, Sonya), both of Waycross, and Jonathan Bennett (wife, Shawna), of Alma; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice Satilla, 8089 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Bennett Cemetery near Millwood.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 Wednesday evening at Music Funeral Home.

Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Jeanette Inman Morgan

A funeral for Jeanette Inman Morgan was held Saturday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Andy Peacock officiating.

Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Lance Brantley, Wiley Jordan, David Franklin, Donald Adams, Johnny Morgan and Jeffrey Musgrove.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.