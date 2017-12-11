December 11, 2017

George W. Farr Sr.

George Washington Farr Sr. passed away peacefully in his home Friday (Dec. 8, 2017), surrounded by his loved ones.

Born May 18, 1925, in Ware County, he was the youngest son and third youngest of eight children born to Ralph Eugene and Iona Franklin Farr. He remained a lifelong resident of Waycross.

The time in which he grew up was difficult for families across the nation, and his family was no exception. As a result, he began working early in life. While still a child, he earned money by collecting and selling scrap metal, in addition to finding and selling glass bottles to purchase sodas, which he would then sell to farmers at the tobacco markets. Later, he worked as a paper boy for the Waycross Journal-Herald until his early teens.

To serve his nation, he went straight from high school to military service. Only 17 years old, he joined the Merchant Marines in 1942, shortly after the United States entered World War II. Two years later, his ship was part of the D-Day invasion at Normandy, coming with the second wave after the first wave scuttled ships to provide a breakwater for those to follow.

At the end of the war, he took part in a Victory in Europe parade in Paris before returning to the United States with his unit. Later, he joined the United States Army, where he served with the Army of Occupation at Yokahama, Japan. Because of his experience in the Merchant Marines, he was appointed by his captain to be Pier Officer, making him the youngest to ever serve in that position.

Following the death of the five Sullivan brothers, Congress passed a law that siblings should not be active duty at the same time, and as a result, he was discharged from active duty since he had two older brothers also serving. He left the Army as a five-stripe technical sergeant, one of the youngest to achieve such rank, and later served five years in the Army Reserve. It was during this time that his enduring courtship with Carol Jean Cason became more serious, and on June 10, 1951, they were married in Waycross.

Mr. and Mrs. Farr settled in their hometown, where they raised a family of six children. In addition to their children, Mr. and Mrs. Farr’s nieces and nephews were frequent visitors, and they opened their home to exchange students on multiple occasions. Their house was always full of love and laughter, and their door always open to friends and family.

A lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church, he served his church faithfully. He filled many roles, serving as a deacon and an active elder for many years, and member of the men’s Sunday School class.

Together, Mr. and Mrs. Farr opened their first business, Farr’s Bargain House, in 1952. This store later became Farr’s Fine Furniture, a successful furniture store relocated in 1974 to its current location on the Waycross-Blackshear Highway, which is still in operation today.

He continued to operate Farr’s Discount House in downtown Waycross. It quickly became a successful hardware and plumbing store, and he was well-known and liked for the friendliness he showed everyone who entered the store. It was often said he would spend two hours explaining a repair job in order to sell a fifty-cent washer.

Even with his busy schedule of raising six children and running two businesses, he never forgot those less fortunate, and could often be found working with and supporting organizations and events that helped others — particularly children. He served as a member of the Shriner’s Organization for many years, working with them in fundraising efforts for children and promoting the organization throughout the community.

In 1950, he joined Masonic Lodge 305, which was founded by his father-in-law, Joseph B. Cason Sr. He eventually became a Master Mason and later joined Eastern Star 192. He also served as a trustee for the James Dye Foundation at South Georgia State College, was a member of Waycross Exchange Club, a past member of Blackshear Rotary International and past member of the Lions Club.

In addition to the many groups he was actively involved with, he was known for his regular visits to residents at Baptist Village until an injury sidelined him earlier this fall. This “quiet hero” did not go unnoticed, either — on Feb. 14, 2016, he was recognized for his contribution and service to his community with the Morris Jacobson Brotherhood Award.

He was an avid fisherman, and his grandchildren fondly remember their fishing adventures at Shriner’s Lake and the spillway of a golf course lake, among other popular fishing spots. There were very few things he enjoyed more than a family fish fry featuring his fresh catch.

He was an exceptional man and a quiet inspiration to those who knew him. He lived his life a true example of Christ, teaching his family, “Everybody’s different, but everybody’s good.”

He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Carol Jean Cason Farr, his parents, Ralph E. and Iona F. Farr, his siblings, Julia Elise Brown, Clifta Belle Farr, Johnny Farr, R.W. “Dub” Farr, Mildred Farr Watson and Annie Ruth Farr Coley.

He is survived by his sister, Leila Wachtel, of New Orleans, La.; his six children, Keren Elisabeth Vega (Alex), of Valdosta, Remley Eugene Farr (Tammy), of Blackshear, Julia Carol Wurst (John), of Glen St. Mary, Fla., George Washington Farr Jr. (Pamela), of Blackshear, Fredda Cason Burton (Mike), of Cleveland, Tenn., and Harbin Clifton Farr (Roxanne), of Blackshear; as well as 13 grandchildren, Sean Vega, Molly Jacobs (Ben), Remley “Rem” Farr Jr., Erin Wurst, Sarah Spicer (Kevin), George Farr III (Emily), Brian Burton, Mark Burton, John Burton, Ben Burton, Garrett Farr, Cason Farr, Nicole Farr; one great-granddaughter, Isabel Kate Farr; another great-granddaughter, Ari Claire Spicer, due to be born any day; two sisters-in-law, Hazel Cason, of Waycross, and Irene Cason, of Lutz, Fla.; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church of Waycross.

The family will receive friends Thursday morning in the church social hall beginning at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501, or to First Presbyterian Church, 601 Hill St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Donald B. Judah Sr.

Donald Bruce Judah Sr., 79, of Waycross, died Thursday evening (Dec. 7, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House.

Born March 1, 1938 in Columbus, he was a son of the late Ewell Wade and Irma Inez McDaniel Judah. He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He retired following 33 years of service and then entered a career in law enforcement. He retired following 17 years of service as a deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department. He was a member of Chipley Assembly of God.

Survivors include his wife, Gwendolyn (Lyn) Tucker Judah, of Waycross; his son, Donald Bruce Judah Jr. (wife, Angie), of Jacksonville, Fla.; his daughter, Lisa Dowling, of Waycross; his grandchildren, Suzanne Winge (husband, Michael), of Waycross, Brian Judah (wife, Leslie), of Ty Ty, Brandon Dowling (wife, Courtney), of Brunswick, Bradley Judah (wife, Caroline), Bethany Judah and Bayley Judah, all of Jacksonville, Fla., and Kevin Hadaway (wife, Emily), of Offerman; five great-grandchildren, Makayla, Makenzie, Pinah, Tristan and Fletcher; two sisters, Carolyn Western, of Chipley, Fla., and Barbara Gay (husband, G.B.), of Opp, Ala.; his brother, Wade Judah (wife, Frances), of Fort Waldon, Fla.; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home.

Entombment will follow at the Jacksonville National Cemetery at 2 p.m. with military honors.

Louise Arnold Cason

Louise Arnold Cason, 89, of Blackshear, died Saturday morning (Dec. 9, 2017) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities following an extended illness.

Born Aug. 28, 1928 in Montezuma, she was a daughter of the late Angus W. and Ida Claude McKenzie Arnold. She grew up in Lily, Ga., but graduated from high school in Montezuma. She married the late Gene Oliver Cason and moved to Blackshear where they made their home. She was a homemaker and enjoyed her responsibilities of the home. She was a loving, devoted wife and mother to her four children. She also loved to work in the yard, was well known for her flower gardens where she specialized in big beautiful rose bushes every year. She was a longtime member of Rehobeth Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Louise Cason Tyre, her son, Stanley Gene Cason, two sons-in-law, Cecil Day and Gerald L. Meyer, and her two sisters, Margaret DeWitt and Frances Kelly.

Survivors include two daughters, Joyce Cason Lynch (husband, Rusty), of Waycross, and Janet Frances Cason Meyer, of Blackshear; four grandchildren, Stephen Tyre (wife, Selena), of Blackshear, Daniel Tyre, of Screven, Staci Kelly (husband, Dan), of St. Augustine, Fla., and Amanda Janet Meyer, of Hortense; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will take place on Thursday at 5 p.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with Dr. Bill Young and Brother Steve Boatright officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hart Funeral Home, 210 Johnson St., Blackshear, Ga. 31516 to help offset funeral expenses.

Mary Clifton Norman

Mary Clifton Norman, 83, of Waycross, was born in Pavo, Ga., Nov. 28, 1934, daughter of the late Ezekiel and Naomi Clifton, along with two sisters, Louise Herndon and Hazel McCuskey.

She passed away Friday afternoon (Dec. 8, 2017) at Baptist Village in Waycross following an extended illness.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Albert Norman, a son, Anthony Allen Norman, two sisters, Hazel McClusky and Louise Herndon.

Survivors include a daughter, Sherry Moody (husband, Dean), of Waycross; a son, John Clifton Norman, of Willacoochee; five grandchildren, Mary Allison Moody, of Waycross, Micah Nathaniel Norman, Mikaelia Faith Norman and Rachael Elizabeth Norman, all of Willacoochee, and Clara Desiree Norman, of Douglas; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

The funeral will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. at St. Mark United Methodist Church with the Rev. Lee Ramsey and the Rev. Chris Calhoun officiating. Interment will follow in Satilla Memorial Gardens. The body will be placed in the church at 12 p.m. to lie in state until the funeral hour.

The family will receive friends Tuesday from 12 until 1 p.m. at St. Mark United Methodist Church.

She and her family were members of Ione United Methodist Church in Pavo. She attended Andrew College in Cuthbert. She continued her studies at Georgia Southern College and earned a bachelors and master’s degrees in education.

She met her husband, Professor Albert W. Norman, while attending Georgia Southern. They were married on Aug. 4, 1957, and moved to Douglas. She was a charter member of St. Mark United Methodist Church in Douglas.

She was a lifelong educator in the Coffee County schools, and was the inspirational mother of three children, Sherry, John and Tony. She had six grandchildren, Mary Allison Moody, of Waycross, Micah, Mikaela and Rachel Norman, as well as Ciara Norman, of Douglas.

She became the first female teacher in the Coffee County schools to earn a master’s degree in education. Her entire adult life was spent teaching young children. Tireless hours were spent grading papers and preparing lessons for the children. Her dedication to education was an inspiration, as two of her children went on to choose teaching as a career.

Faith in God defined her life. Her walk with Jesus Christ as her personal savior was her testimony of faith to her family and church. She fervently desired her family and friends to know Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior.

She faithfully studied the Bible and held many positions at St. Mark. One of her favorite roles was singing in the choir, where she always enjoyed singing hymns of praise to her Lord. She and her daughter Sherry enjoyed attending spiritual retreats offered by the United Methodist Church at Epworth By the Sea on St. Simons Island.

She was a dedicated mother, wife and servant of God. She had a soft and loving way that was expressed through her precious smile and gentle voice.

She always had soothing words for any situation, and she always put the needs of others ahead of her own.

“May the Lord Bless you and keep you, and make His face shine upon you, and give you peace, Mary. Amen.”

Judith ‘Judy’ Staley

Judith “Judy” Staley, 68, passed away Friday afternoon (Dec. 8, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health after a short illness.

She was born in East Meadow Long Island, N.Y., to the late Betty Poole and Al Abraham.

Raised in Miami, Fla., she was employed as a labor seeker for Goodwill, and she was a member of Remnant Church.

She enjoyed camping, fishing and caring for her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Tuomala, of Waycross,

Survivors include her husband, Darrell Staley, of Waycross; three children, Henry S. McLaughlin Jr. (Mira), of Waycross, James A. McLaughlin (Zoe), of Augusta, and Lori A. Lajoie, of Waycross; 11 grandchildren, Tyler McLaughlin, Miranda Little, Mary Ann McLaughlin, Melissa McLaughlin, Delanie McLaughlin, Amber Herrin, Kyle Herrin, Shania Bowen, Tiffany Herrin and Joseph Herrin; 13 great-grandchildren; nine siblings, Nancy Ingram, of Waycross, Betty Strickland, of Waycross, Carol McConnel, of Waycross, Debbie Eldridge, of Jacksonville, Fla., Bobby Eldridge, of Jacksonville, Fla., Howard Poole, of Blackshear, Nancy Spoerer, of Oregon, and Albert Merryfield, of New York; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Tuesday at Remnant Church, 3205 Memorial Drive, Waycross.

Olivia R. Wilson

A celebration of life service for Olivia R. Wilson took place Saturday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop Michael Flynn presiding.

The processional was by clergy and family, scripture readings of Old Testament and New Testament were by Minister EuTracey Adamson, reflections as a friend were by Deacon Albert McElroy and as a neighbor, by Jerry Baldwin.

The eulogy was given by Elder Kenneth Kirksey.