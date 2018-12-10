December 10, 2018

Bessie Mae Dixon

Bessie Mae Dixon, 100, passed away Friday afternoon (Dec. 7, 2018) at Harborview Satilla Nursing Home in Waycross.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross where she lived as a homemaker and was a member of Victory Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Robert Petty and Cynthia Annie Griffin Petty, her husband, James T. Dixon Sr.;, and her daughters, Barbara Alice Dixon and Loretta (Rita) Carrico.

Survivors include five daughters, Elnetta Smith, of Vidalia, Alene Sampson, of Snellville, Nancy Hayes, of Anchorage, Alaska, Alma Taylor, of Winchester, Tenn., and Linda Strickland, of Nashville, Tenn.; three sons, James T. Dixon Jr., of Waycross, Floyd Dixon (Gail), of Nashville, Tenn., and Robert Dixon (Phyllis), of Waycross; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service was held Sunday afternoon at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery with the Rev. Jerry Weathersby officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

William ‘Bill” Hoyle Jr.

William Linberry “Bill” Hoyle Jr., 76, passed away suddenly Saturday night (Dec. 8, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health.

He was a native of Lincolnton, N.C., and he lived most of his life in Waycross. He served in the United States Army and retired from R.C. Cola as a supervisor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Linberry Hoyle Sr. and Retha Strickland Hoyle, and one son, Randy L. Hoyle.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Williams Hoyle, of Waycross; two sons, Michael Hoyle (Reba), of Waycross, and Jimmy Hoyle (Candy), of Blackshear; two daughters, Tammy Herndon (David), of Waycross, and Cindy Cooper (Stephen), of Atlanta; grandchildren, Michael Hoyle II, Randy Carter, Josh Carter, Wendell Carter, Nathan Herndon and Carter Hoyle; one brother, Billy Hoyle (Irma); one sister, Bonnie Kanneberg; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Alma.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Howard J. Highsmith Jr.

Howard Jackson “Jack” Highsmith Jr., 52, passed away Friday (Dec. 7, 2018) at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla.

He was born and raised in Waycross, and he graduated from Waycross High School in 1984. Following graduation, he obtained an auto mechanic degree at North Georgia Tech. He was formerly employed by Sam Monroe Honda, Crosby Pontiac, Ware County Road Department, Walmart Distribution and Caterpillar in Tifton as a master auto technician.

At the time of his death he was employed by CSX Railroad as a machinist where he served as vice president of the Machinist Union. He was an active and devoted member of Winona Park United Methodist Church where he served as Youth Sunday School teacher.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, G.D. Highsmith and Mozelle Richards Highsmith, and his maternal grandparents, Jessie Cannon and Sarah Cobb Cannon.

Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Brannen Highsmith, of Waycross; two daughters, Jodi Highsmith and Jesi Highsmith; his parents, Jack Highsmith Sr. and Virginia Cannon Highsmith, of Waycross; two sisters, Kathy O’Bright (Jimmy) and Terri Chancey, both of Waycross; mother-in-law, Terry Smith Brannen, of Waycross; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 4 p.m. Wednesday at Winona Park United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 2:30 until 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Lorenzo W. Wilson Jr.

Lorenzo “Lo Lo” Wayne Wilson Jr., 26, transitioned from this life on Friday (Dec. 7, 2018) from a vehicle accident in Killeen, Texas.

The family is receiving calls at the home of his grandmother, Yvonne Lattimore, 1109 Elizabeth St., Waycross.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Dorothy Jean Ratliff

Dorothy Jean Harris Ratliff, 68, of 815 Blackwell St., Waycross, passed away Sunday morning (Dec. 9, 2018) at home with family at her bedside.

She was born Dec. 23, 1949 in Blackshear, to the parents of the late Lacey B. “L.B.” Harris and Elzona Johnson Harris

She retired from Satilla Regional Medical Center, now Memorial Satilla Health as an LPN after 50 years of employment. She was the mother of Velandrea Giselle Ratliff, of New Jersey, and Kim Ratliff, of Augusta.

The family is receiving friends at her home.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel, Inc

Alton C. Walker Jr.

Alton C. “Shorty” Walker Jr., 90, passed away Sunday afternoon (Dec. 9, 2018) at his residence after a brief illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Mildred Inez Kerr

A memorial service for Mildred I. Kerr was held Friday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mike Stone officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Pansy Lee Woods Peek

A funeral service for Pansy Lee Woods Peek took place Sunday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Lamar Christie officiating.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Kenny Ray Dial, Kevin Dial, Kaleb Hill, Jimmy Hill, Joey Bell and Kevin Hill.

Honorary pallbearers were the Faithful Followers Sunday School Class.

James B. Shaw Sr.

A graveside service for James Burton Shaw Sr. took place Saturday afternoon in Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. David Bechiom officiating.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

George W. White Jr.

A funeral for George Weston White Jr. took place Saturday morning at Kettle Creek Church with the Rev. Danny Callahan officiating.

Burial was in Zenith Baptist Church Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Jimmy Braddock, Eddie Varnadore, Larry Griffin, Abe Tuten, Steve Bennett and Vann Deal.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

April Lelola Thomas

A celebration of life for Eurisha April Lelola Thomas, 31, of Nahunta, was held Saturday at 11 a.m. at New Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, 901 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

The Rev. Jackie Hooper, pastor, and Pastor Stanley Evans from Greater New Miracle First Born Church, Nahunta, delivered words of comfort from Philippians 1:20-23 and II Corinthians 5:1-8 with the topic “Return to Sender with a Changed Address.”

Pallbearers were family members, classmates of 2005 and friends.

Burial followed in the Masonic Cemetery in Waynesville.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.