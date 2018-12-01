December 1, 2018

Joyce Ann Adams

Joyce Ann Cheshire Adams, 58, of Waycross, died Friday morning (Nov. 30, 2018) at her residence after a short illness.

She was born in Waycross to the late James Cheshire and Betty Jones Cheshire. She lived in Waycross most of her life and worked most recently at Hog ’N Bones Restaurant. She always enjoyed knitting, sewing, taking care of animals, gardening, fishing and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one sister, Patricia Thomas.

Survivors include her husband, William K. “Buba” Adams Jr., of Waycross; four children, Virginia Altman, of Waycross, Crystal Moore, of Waycross, Travis Moore, of Tifton, and Jeffrey Wilson, of Brunswick; one step-son, William Kenneth “Trey” Adams III; eight grandchildren; sisters, Glenda Hilton, Betty Jo Oglesby, Sue Cheshire and Faye Cheshire; brothers, Jerry Cheshire, James Anthony Cheshire, Tony Cheshire and Glenn Cheshire; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Monday morning at 11 o’clock at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Cox Creek Cemetery in Waresboro.

The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

William A. Prescott Sr.

William Avery Prescott Sr., 58, of Hoboken, passed away in Waycross Thursday (Nov. 29, 2018).

He was born March 26 in Albany to the late Troy Wilson Prescott and Lillie Larrell Eunice Prescott. He was an electrician by trade and was of the Baptist faith.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Stanley Prescott Sr. and Charles Prescott.

He is survived by his children, Cassandra (Gregory) Prescott-Sapp, William A. Prescott, Timothy J. Prescott, Derek A. Prescott and Troy W. Prescott; a brother, Thomas Wayne Prescott; three sisters, Donna Prescott, Jennifer (Junior) O’Berry and Carla Davis; four grandchildren, Stephanie Sapp, Cloe Sapp, Derek Prescott and Dekodah Prescott; and a number of nieces and nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Tuesday at 3 p.m. in the Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Corinth Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.

Carol Jones Wooten

Carol Viatta Jones Wooten, 69, died Tuesday (Nov. 27, 2018) at Kindred Hospital of North Florida in Green Cove Springs, Fla.

She was the second child of seven siblings of Eslyn Charles Jones and Kenneth Jones. She was really a gift from God who brought song of happiness in their lives as her name predicts.

“Sister V,” as she was often called, attended the Grand Roy Elementary School in the Parish of St. John on the Spice Island of Grenada. She then attended the St. John Christian Secondary School and Grenada Teachers College. She followed her mother’s footsteps and started her career as a teacher at an early age.

During the unrest in Grenada, she and her husband migrated to the United States of America where she continued her education and pursued her career obtaining a bachelor’s degree in education. She continued to be a wonderful teacher touching the lives of many.

Beyond her academic and professional exploits, she was sensitive, compassionate, loving and caring. She encouraged care for the children and youth she came in contact with. She always admired older adults in Zion that had wise words of counseling.

She held many positions in the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. She was the first Sabbath School, Superintendent I the Ebenezer SDA Church and one of the foundation members. She loved the Lord with all her heart.

She loved the job of feeding, praying and sharing the love of Jesus to the community and the less fortunate where she lived.

Her memory will surely live in the lives of the children she gathered in the neighborhood teaching them songs and making programs to warm the hearts of others. Her hobbies were reading, gardening, singing and playing the piano.

Her memory will live on especially in the heart of her husband, Steve; her children, Philip and Charlacia; her grandchildren, Sade, Braylon and Mason; her siblings, Cheryl, Kenneth Jr., Jude, Hannah, Kenisha and Ursuline; brothers-in-law, Edward and Walter; sister-in-law, Janet; aunts, Veronica and Catherine; and several nieces and nephews.

“Have you thought about your soul?”

A funeral will be held 3 p.m. Sunday at Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 314 Lee Ave., Waycross.

The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Burial will be held Sunday (Dec. 9, 2018) in Rose Hill Cemetery in Linden, N.J.

Music Funeral Home, Waycross, is in charge of local arrangements.

Caribbean Funeral Services, 1152 Nostrand Ave., Brooklyn, N.Y., will be in charge of arrangements in New York.

Wilson M. Cartwright

Wilson M. “Larry” Cartwright, 58, died Friday morning (Nov. 30, 2018) at his residence in Waresboro after a brief illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Betty Wildes

A graveside service for Betty Wildes was held Thursday afternoon at Greenlawn Mausoleum with the Rev. Sarah Moody officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Marguerite W. Thomas

A funeral for Marguerite W. Thomas was held Friday afternoon at Trinity United Methodist Church with the Rev. Mike Myers and the Rev. David L. White officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Wayne Crosby, Michael Strickland, David Turner, Dale Woodard, Ira Woodard and Mike Woodard.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Clovis Moore Davis

A memorial service for Clovis Diane Moore Davis, 83, of Blackshear, took place Friday at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Hampton Williams and Elder Sonny Bowen officiating.

Burial followed in the Blackshear City Cemetery.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.