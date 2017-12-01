December 1, 2017

Dr. Nathaniel A. Brown

Dr. Nathaniel A. Brown was the fourth child of five born to the late Jessie Bates Brown, born in Waycross May 24, 1947.

He was educated in the Waycross Public School System, attending the former Bailey Street Elementary School and Center High School where he graduated with the class of 1966. He was a member of St. Alban Episcopal Church in Augusta.

“Nay” as he was often referred to by his family and other colleagues, furthered his education at Paine College in Augusta, where he became a life-long member and brother of the fraternity of Omega Psi Phi and received his bachelor of science degree.

During this same period he met Brenda Whitley and they were joined in holy matrimony in 1970. This marriage was blessed with two children, Kevin Nathaniel Brown and Dori Alice Brown.

Having a passion for higher learning, his next chapter of education was applying for acceptance to study medicine at Medical College of Georgia. During his studies he was given the honor to fulfill his internship with the late Dr. Wiley Lewis whose practice was based in his hometown of Waycross. During his internship he was seen throughout the hallways of the then Memorial Hospital during the early 1970s. This was one of the many proud moments in the early years of his profession.

For many years he worked for the Department of Veterans Services at the VA Uptown Center in Augusta, where he met and made numerous friends and long interactive relationships with a variety of colleagues.

Another passion of his was restoring antiques and cooking. His family and friends were always eating something he had prepared, especially during the holiday season when he would make ambrosia or sweet potato soufflé, just to name a couple. He also had the love and drive to give of himself to his church, community and other areas in life.

Those who met or knew him found him to be gentle, meek, loving and caring with an intellect to discuss a variety of topics and situations. He will be sorely missed by his children, grandchildren, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Whitley Brown, his mother, Jessie Bates Brown, his only sister, Alice “Baby Ree” Brown, one brother, Robert Jerome Brown, a niece, Gloria Wade, two nephews, Jelandee Drain and Robert “Boo” Brown Jr., and a great-nephew, Jevante Wade.

On Saturday (Nov. 25, 2017) God called Nathaniel Allen Brown into eternal rest.

He is survived by a son, Kevin Nathaniel Brown (Maria), one daughter, Dori Alice Brown, all of Augusta, five grandchildren, Trey, Marcel, Daveon, Kayla and Venay, three great-grandchildren, two brothers, George Brown Jr. and W. Connie Brown (Deborah), a special niece (like a sister), Flora R. Brown, all of Waycross, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Tuesday at St. Alban Episcopal Church, 2321 Lumpkin Road, Augusta.

Perry Brothers Funeral Home of Waycross is the local contact.

Sandra Gail Deloach

Sandra Gail “Sandy” Cravey Deloach, 56, of Blackshear, passed away early Thursday morning (Nov. 30, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House.

Born in Waycross Dec. 9, 1960, she lived in Ware County most of her life but lived in Pierce County for the last three years. She was a 1979 graduate of Ware County High School and went on to graduate from Ware Technical School.

She was the education secretary at Emmanuel Baptist Church where she worked for the last 15 years. She was also a member of Emmanuel where she was in Barry Rudd’s Sunday School class. She loved to do crafts, to travel and to watch the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ware County Gators.

She was a loving wife, daughter, mother, grandmother and sister.

Survivors include her husband, Tony L. Deloach, of Blackshear; her daughter, Amanda Herrin, of Waycross; her two step-children, Labreeska (Ivan) Davis, of Hazlehurst, and Jeremy (Christy) Deloach, of Townsend; her parents, William H. “Jack” and Ruth Black Cravey, of Waycross; her brother, Timmy (Deborah) Cravey, of Waycross; four grandchildren, Taylor (Matt) Simpson, Marissa Lightsey, Cayden Deloach and Conner Deloach; a great-granddaughter, Heidi Lane Simpson; her two beloved Yorkies, Rebel and Bobo; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Red Oak Cemetery in Appling County.

Visitation will be held this evening from 7 until 9 at the funeral home.

The family kindly requests that members of her Sunday School class as well as employees of Emmanuel Baptist Church serve as honorary pallbearers. They are asked to meet at the church by 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Memorials may be made to the Southeast Cancer Unit, P.O. Box 2764, Waycross, Ga. 31502.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Roy H. King

BLACKSHEAR — Roy H. King, 68, of Blackshear, passed away Thursday morning (Nov. 30, 2017) at his residence.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Eloise P. Taylor

Eloise P. Taylor, 89, of 1425 Commons St., died Thursday afternoon (Nov. 30, 2017) at her residence after an illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announce later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Chester Hyers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —Chester Hyers, 86, of Pierce County, passed away early Thursday morning (Nov. 30, 2017) at St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Born in Waycross Jan. 4, 1934, he lived in Pierce County most of his adult life.

He was a 1952 graduate of Martha Berry High School in Rome, Ga., where he played on the basketball team and made many dear friends that still kept in touch after all these years. He was an avid farmer and was a recipient of the Pierce County “Young Farmer of the Year” Award.

He was a devoted member of Beulah Baptist Church where he was in the Senior Men’s Sunday School class for which he was also a former teacher. He had served as a deacon for many, many years until his health began to fail and was a former Sunday School director.

He was a huge sports fanatic and especially liked the Duke Blue Devils (basketball) and the Georgia Bulldogs. He also loved to quail hunt. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed by them all.

He was a son of the late Jacob Clinton and Mary Ford Jordan Hyers. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Franklin Hyers and Calvin Hyers.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Margaret Peacock Hyers, of Pierce County; his daughter, Beth Hyers Scott, of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; his son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Bethany Hyers, of Pierce County; his sister, Jakye (Dan) McCall, of Ocala, Fla.; his brother, Jacob Hyers, of Statesboro; four grandchildren, Cheston (Lauren) Hyers, Logan (Hannah) Scott, Landon Scott and James David “J.D.” Hyers; two great-grandchildren, Grayson Hyers and Scarlett Scott; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Sunday afternoon at 3:30 at Beulah Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Beulah Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Sunday from 2 until 3:30 p.m. at the church.

The family kindly requests that all active and inactive deacons as well as members of the Senior Men’s Sunday School class to serve as honorary pallbearers. They are asked to meet at the church by 3 o’clock Sunday afternoon.

Memorials may be made to Beulah Baptist Church, 3343 Beulah Church Road, Alma, Ga. 31510.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Warren W. Christensen

Pastor Warren W. Christensen, 59, died Wednesday (Nov. 29, 2017) at his residence following a short illness.

He was born in Muskegon, Mich., and lived in Pennsylvania for many years before moving to Waycross in 2008. He graduated from Mid-America Bible Baptist College in Enid, Okla., and was the current pastor of Ware Baptist Church in Waycross. He gave his entire live to the ministry.

He was a son of the late Wally Christensen and Ann Sumerix Christensen.

He is survived by his wife, Korina Christensen, of Waycross; four children, Joshua Aaron Christensen (wife, Nikki), of West Palm Beach, Fla., Nathaniel Thomas Christensen (wife, Chelsea), of Waycross, Caitland Bolick (husband, Scott), of Mt. Carmel, Pa., and Caleb James Christensen, of Waycross; two grandchildren, Faith Bolick and Conor Christensen; five siblings, Scott Christensen, of Michigan, Bill Christensen, of Michigan, Alvina Allshouse, of Pennsylvania, Adam Christensen, of Pennsylvania, and Valerie Christensen, of Michigan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Ware Baptist Church.

Burial will follow in Swamp Road Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon at the church from 12:30 until 1:30.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.