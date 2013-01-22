Dan Hollmon Still Unconscious In A Florida Hospital

BLACKSHEAR — Almost two weeks after a Patterson man and his wife were attacked in their Dorris Road home, Dan Hollmon remains in critical condition at a Jacksonville, Fla., hospital, said Pierce County Sheriff Ramsey Bennett.

“There has been no change in his condition,” Bennett said this morning. “The man is on life support and unconscious.”

Hollmon’s wife, Flora, died after the Dec. 10 attack.

Just after dark on Sunday, Dec. 10, Bennett said the couple’s home was invaded by a man who beat both of them, then set their house on fire to cover up the crime.

Byron Kenneth Jernigan, 48, was arrested during a traffic stop in Long County a day later. Bennett said he has indicted by a Pierce County Grand Jury on murder and assault charges and remains in the Pierce County jail.

The seven count indictment includes charge of burglary in the first degree, aggravated battery, arson, malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and robbery by force.

Bennett said Jernigan took an undisclosed amount of money from the Hollmon house.