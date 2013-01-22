Crash On U.S. 1 Is Being Investigated

RACEPOND — A Kia Reo driven by Brittany Everett, 28, of Folkston, veered out of her lane of travel and onto the shoulder, crashing on U.S. 1 near here Thursday about 11:30 a.m.

Georgia State Patrol Trooper Andrea Jean said the driver had “non-incapacitating injuries” that were not specified in the report, as the report was not complete.

Everett was driving northbound when the crash occurred, said Jean. No other vehicles were involved, said Jean.

Trooper Myles Cooper is in charge of investigating the accident.