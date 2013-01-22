Court Office Theft Arrest Made Here

A Waycross woman who was employed with the Ware County Juvenile Court system was arrested Friday and charged with felony theft by taking after funds were discovered missing from accounts over which she had control, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal. Mary Ann Smith, 22, of the 3300 block of Holton Chapel Road, was booked into the Ware County jail, charged with felony theft by taking charges of taking government funds totaling more than $1,000, said Royal. Detective Melissa Thrift and Detective Neil Skerratt were assigned to investigate the case and established probable cause to obtain a felony warrant for her arrest, said Royal. “She offered to pay the funds back but so far payment has not been made,” said Royal. “She resigned her employment on the day she was arrested and booked. She has since bonded out of the jail.” Royal said she turned herself in at the jail on Friday afternoon. Royal said Smith had only been employed for a short time with the court system.