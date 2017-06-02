Contraband Was Left For Inmate On Detail

ALMA — Suspicious packages left in a restroom at the Bacon County Health Department Tuesday by an Alma woman specifically for an inmate on a work detail held marijuana and a cell phone, said Alma Police Chief Michael Leslie.

Sharee Taylor, 22, of Alma, was arrested Thursday charged with procuring drugs and a communication device for an inmate, said Leslie. She was being held in the Bacon County jail.

Leslie said the police department received a complaint about several suspicious packages that had been found in the restroom.

“Officers soon learned that someone had left the packages for an inmate work detail that cleans the restroom,” said Leslie. “We arrested the person responsible on Thursday.