Concert Band Festival Nears

The festival will be held Tuesday and Wednesday at the Performing Arts Center at Ware County High. Albert Bussey Jr., festival chair, invites music enthusiasts to attend and to enjoy the competitions. Performances will begin at 9:05 a.m. and continue throughout the day Tuesday, the last performance of the day at 4:30 p.m. On Wednesday, competition begins at 9:05 a.m. and the last performance is at 2:55 p.m. Participants include Waycross Middle School band, Needwood Middle School seventh grade, Telfair sixth and seventh grade, Jeff Davis seventh and eighth grade, Appling County seventh grade, Camden County eighth grade, Brantley County Middle School band, Ware County High School Concert Band, Brantley County High School Symphonic Band, Brunswick High School Wind Ensemble, Appling County High School Concert Band, Glynn Academy Wind Symphony, Ware County Advance Symphonic Band, Brooks County Middle School Concert Band, Camden County High School Symphonic Band, Camden County High School Wind Symphony, Irwin County Middle School Concert Band, Berrien County High School and Middle School Symphonic Band and Risley Middle School Concert Band. The judges will be John Scanling, of Cairo, Mickey Wendall, of Brunswick, and Ronnie Hill, of Albany. Bands will be rated Superior, Excellent or Good. The sponsor of the event is Portman’s Music Superstore, Savannah, Augusta, Brunswick and Albany.