Con Artist Is Calling Local SS Recipients

A con artist is calling Social Security recipients in the Waycross area with a message designed to frighten the targeted person into providing private information, reports Joanna Aldridge Morris of Waycross.

“You’re told to hit number one now or all of your benefits will be depleted,” Morris said she was told.

But before she could key the number the phone line went dead, she said.

Morris said she attempted to contact the caller through numbers provided by her phone’s caller ID feature and discovered the numbers were phony. The numbers are (484) 657-2559 and (712) 662-5358.

Never give anyone your Social Security number, bank account number(s), credit card numbers, etc., over the phone. A criminal can use these numbers to charge merchandise to your account and steal money directly from your bank account.