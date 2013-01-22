Collisions In Region Injure Two

Two people were injured in separate accidents investigated by the Georgia State Patrol the past couple of days.

A woman from Blackshear was injured in an accident in Pierce County Thursday afternoon in a collision of two vehicles, and a Waycross teen driver was injured when his pickup truck was rear-ended by a car as he attempted to make an illegal turn across the median on U.S. 82 Wednesday evening, said Amanda Dixon, GSP Waycross post secretary.

Katrina Rucker, 42, of Blackshear, was transported by EMS air to Shands Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla. for treatment of injuries resulting from the accident Thursday, Dixon said.

Dawson Franzen, 16, of Waycross, was transported by Brantley County EMS to Memorial Satilla Health for treatment of injuries resulting from the rear-end collision Wednesday, Dixon said.

Rucker was driving her Nissan XTerra north on Clark Road approaching the intersection with Dixon Road at 5:13 Thursday, Dixon said. A Toyota Camry, driven by Becky Turner, 42, of Nahunta, was traveling west on Dixon Road, stopped at a stop sign at the intersection with Clark Road.

The Turner vehicle turned left onto Clark Road and entered the path of the XTerra, which struck the Camry in the front left panel with its front bumper, Dixon said.

Neither Turner, nor a passenger, Brittany Houser, 27, of Hoboken, was injured, Dixon said.

Trooper 1st Class Justin Jones investigated the accident.

On Wednesday at 6:20 p.m., Franzen was traveling west in his Ford pickup truck when he slowed to make an illegal left turn to cross the median at mile marker 1 on U.S. 82, Dixon said.

A Lexus 200 following the truck, driven by Lindsay Boyd, 39, of Waycross, struck the rear of the pickup, Dixon said.

The Lexus continued west off the road, through a steep ditch and struck a tree, but Boyd was not injured, Dixon said.

Senior Trooper Merritt Meeks investigated the accident.