Collision Wednesday Injures Four People

A car and truck collided at the intersection of the Okefenokee Swamp Park Road (Ga. 177) and U.S. 1 Wednesday afternoon, injuring four people, said the GSP.

Indications were that the injuries are thought to be not too serious.

A Dodge truck driven by Milton Dowd, 80, of Pembroke, and a Ford Focus headed north on U.S. 1 operated by Candace Jones, 32, of Folkston, collided, said the GSP.

The truck overturned onto its side on the shoulder of U.S. 1, according to the preliminary report.

There was one passenger in each vehicle, said the GSP spokesman, who added that the investigating trooper has not yet filed a complete report.

Rear-End Collision Injures One Driver

BLACKSHEAR — A Blackshear man was injured Tuesday when his pickup truck was hit in the rear by a car that was attempting to pass his vehicle on Georgia Highway 15, said the Georgia State Patrol.

Douglas Tyree, 52, of Blackshear, was taken by ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross for examination and treatment of possible injuries, said Trooper Adrian Jean.

Driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, Tyree was southbound on Highway 15, followed by a Lexus IS250 driven by Maygen Peacock, 20, of Blackshear. Jean said Peacock attempted to overtake and her car struck the rear of the Tyree truck.

On impact, Tyree’s truck spun counterclockwise for 80 feet, coming to rest in a yard, said Jean. The Peacock car slowed to a stop 54 feet from impact.

Trooper Merritt Meeks was in charge of the 11 a.m. investigation.