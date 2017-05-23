Collision Injures Three

Three people were injured Monday in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of State Street and Wacona Drive, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Taylor Jones, 22, of Waycross, Aiden McCoy, 1, and Dylan McCoy, 18, were taken by Ware County ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health for treatment of various injuries, said Royal.

The accident occurred as Dillan Anderson, 17, of Waycross, driving a 2007 Ford F150 pickup truck, was stopped at the stop sign on East Wacona. Royal said a 2003 Chevrolet Impala driven by Donaven McCoy, 23, of Waycross, was southbound on State Street when Anderson began to cross the road and entered the path of the McCoy car.

McCoy’s car struck the passenger side rear quarter of the Anderson vehicle, causing both to spin counterclockwise. Both vehicles had extensive damage, Royal said.

Georgia State Patrol Trooper J.L. Taylor was in charge of the 7:19 p.m. accident investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Ware deputy Cpl. Craig Colley.