Collision Hurts Two

Two drivers were injured in a collision at the intersection of South Georgia Parkway and McDonald Street Monday, said Waycross Police Capt. Tommy Cox.

Christopher Palmer, 20, of Waycross, and Jasmine McCoy, 22, of Tifton, both complained of injury as a result of the 12:15 p.m. accident but McCoy was the only person transported by a Ware EMS ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health, Cox said.

Palmer was driving a 2007 Honda Civic westward on South Georgia Parkway, Cox said, while McCoy was driving a 2008 Ford Taurus east. Both were approaching the intersection with McDonald Street.

Palmer attempted a left turn onto McDonald Street, pulling into the path of McCoy’s Taurus. The result was a nearly head-on collision, Cox said.

Palmer was charged with failure to yield to oncoming traffic, Cox said.

Officer Donna Water conducted the accident investigation, said Cox.