Collision Here Injures Driver

Two drivers approaching an intersection from opposite directions were making a turn to go westbound on the South Georgia Parkway at Lee Avenue when they collided Friday, damaging both vehicles and causing one slight injury, said Waycross Police Capt. Tommy Cox.

Angelyn White, 53, of Waycross, complained of injury following the 4:33 p.m. accident but was not taken for treatment, said Cox. White, driving a 2003 Trailblazer, was southbound on Lee Avenue.

Marcia Nelson, 43, of Homerville, driving a 2010 Dodge Challenger, was northbound on Lee Avenue. Cox said both had the green light. Nelson made a left turn onto the South Georgia Parkway while White was making a right turn. Cox said Nelson moved into the outside westbound lane where the two vehicles collided.

Officer Glenn Wiederman was in charge of the investigation.