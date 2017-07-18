Collision Ejects Man

A Waycross man was seriously injured Monday when he was ejected from his vehicle as it collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Albany Avenue and Gorman Road, said Ware County Sheriff’s Major Carl James.

Rodney Daniel Mathis, 18, of Waycross, was life-flighted by helicopter to UF Health Jacksonville for treatment of head injuries and a broken ankle, said James.

Driving a 2004 Toyota Tacoma, Mathis was eastbound on Albany Avenue. James said a 2003 Chevrolet Impala driven by Tavonté Williams, 24, of Douglas, was also eastbound and had stopped waiting for traffic to clear so he could make a left turn onto Gorman Road.

James said as Williams started to turn, Mathis entered the westbound lane to go around the car. As Mathis was passing, the Williams car struck the rear of the Mathis truck, causing it to go out of control and overturn, ejecting the driver.

The Williams car came to a stop at Gorman Road and Albany Avenue. James said the preliminary report did not indicate that Williams was injured.

Sgt. Josh Taylor of the Georgia State Patrol was the primary investigator of the 1 p.m. accident. His report was not completed as of this morning, said a GSP official.

Ware County Deputy Blake Lewis assisted and turned in the preliminary report for the county.

Ware County Fire Department personnel also responded to the crash to assist, along with Ware County Emergency Medical Service technicians.