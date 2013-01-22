Coffee Teen Is Arrested For Online Threats To Do School Shooting

“Coffee County sheriff’s authorities received numerous reports of a video posted to social media depicting an incident at Coffee High School where several individuals were recorded making comments regarding school shootings and referring to an individual in the video as ‘school shooter’,” said Wooten. The video was shared on social media by the 16-year-old, which caused concern in the community and set off an investigation by the sheriff’s office. Wooten said that according to Georgia law, dissemination of information relating to terroristic threats occurs when any person knowingly furnishes or disseminates through a computer or computer network any picture, photograph, drawing, or similar visual representation or verbal description of any information designed to encourage, solicit, or otherwise promote terroristic acts. Wooten said his office was assisted in the investigation by the Coffee County Board of Education and the Coffee High School administration.