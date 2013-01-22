Coffee Lawmen Surveil Sector; Arrest 3 Suspects 2 Men, Woman Jailed After Illegal Drug Deal

DOUGLAS — The Douglas-Coffee Drug Unit arrested three individuals involved in illegal prescription drug trade following a surveillance operation in a sector close to downtown Douglas, said Coffee County Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

John H. Merritt Jr., 60, and Walter Gene Outler, 62, along with Bertha Mae Reynolds, 62, were taken into custody, said Wooten.

Agents were conducting an operation in the area of South Gaskin Avenue and East Cherry Street in Douglas Monday when they observed two men, identified as Merritt and Outler, exchange money and suspected controlled prescription medications with a woman, who was later identified as Reynolds, said Wooten.

Merritt and Outler were detained following the exchange and found to be in possession of the prescription drug hydrocodone, said Wooten.

Each suspect was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, the sheriff said.

Outler was also found to be wanted on a probation warrant, Wooten added.

“The agents conducted a traffic stop on Reynolds shortly following the exchange,” said Wooten. “The officers detected the smell of marijuana coming from inside Reynolds’ vehicle, and she admitted to have recently been smoking marijuana in the automobile.”

Wooten said Reynolds also admitted to selling the prescription drugs to the other two individuals, and a search of her car led to the discovery of two pill bottles containing quantities of the same drug.

Reynolds was arrested and faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, Wooten said.

All three of the suspects were booked into the Coffee County jail.