Coffee County Sheriff Probes Shooting Incident; Man Jailed After Wounding Victim In Foot

DOUGLAS — A Coffee County man is in custody following a shooting that triggered the temporary lockdown of two local schools Thursday morning, said Coffee County Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

The suspect, Joshua Bussey, turned himself in at the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office not long after he shot a man in the foot, said Wooten. At around 11:30 a.m., sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence off Georgia Highway 158 West to investigate reports of a shooting.

“As a precautionary measure, Indian Creek Elementary School and Citizens Christian Academy were placed on lockdown,” said Wooten.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered a male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to the right foot, the sheriff said. Wooten posited no theory as to motive.

“The scene was secured by detectives and the victim was transported to Coffee Regional Medical Center for his injuries,” said Wooten.

Bussey was booked into the Coffee County jail. He faces charges of aggravated assault in connection to the incident, said Wooten.

