Coffee County Lawmen Seek Sex Criminal

DOUGLAS — Warrants have been secured against William Franklin Goodwin for moving out of Coffee County without letting law enforcement officials know, said Coffee Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

Goodwin was convicted of multiple criminal sexual acts against a minor, said Wooten.

Goodwin is a white male, approximately 6-foot-4, weighing approximately 225 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Goodwin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227 or the Coffee E911 non-emergency line at (912) 3840-7675.

Information may also be shared through the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

“Goodwin has failed to maintain the requirements of his sex offender status after moving from the address where he was registered in Coffee County without notifying the sheriff’s office,” said Wooten.

Goodwin is also currently serving a probation sentence and has failed to maintain the requirements of his probation, the sheriff said.

