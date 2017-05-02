Coffee Co. Drug Arrest Nets Man, Cocaine

DOUGLAS — A multi-agency investigation into cocaine distribution in Coffee County led to the arrest of a suspected drug trafficker in Broxton over the weekend, said Coffee Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

Jose Antonio Valle, 50, was arrested and transported to the Coffee County Jail, said Wooten. He faces one charge of trafficking cocaine as a result of the investigation, the sheriff said.

Agents with the GBI’s Southeast Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas-Coffee Drug Unit and Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 99 Sheppard St., Lot 12, on Saturday, a residence located across the street from Broxton-Mary Hayes Elementary School.

Authorities confiscated more than $1,500 cash during the raid, along with approximately one-half pound of cocaine, Wooten said.