Cocaine Suspect Is At Large Following Hospital Treatment

DOUGLAS — Douglas-Coffee County drug agents have obtained arrest warrants on a suspected cocaine dealer who is at large after he swallowed some of his product and was rushed to a hospital, said Coffee County Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

Santiago Antonio Tyson, 43, faces charges of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of hydrocodone with intent to distribute and tampering with evidence, said Wooten.

He was apprehended Wednesday after trying to run over a lawman with a vehicle, Wooten said, then was transported to Coffee Regional Medical Center as it became apparent he had ingested cocaine. After treatment, he left the hospital avoiding custody though officers were waiting to serve the warrants and take him to jail, said Wooten.

He said Tyson remains at large.

At about 4 p.m. Wednesday, agents with the Douglas-Coffee Drug Unit were conducting a surveillance operation near the S&P Food Mart on South Gaskin Avenue in Douglas, Wooten said. He said that agents watched several people approach a vehicle occupied by Tyson to make suspected drug purchases.

Officers descended on the vehicle, and Tyson attempted to flee, nearly striking one agent with the car, the sheriff said. Officers were able to control the scene and take Tyson from the vehicle, at which time they determined that he had swallowed an unknown quantity of suspected cocaine, Wooten said.

Tyson was admitted to Coffee Regional’s intensive care unit. He left the hospital Thursday skirting law officers, Wooten said.

Tyson is described as a black male, approximately 5-foot-10, weighing 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He is also known by the aliases “Tony Tyson” and “James Deshazor.”

Anyone with information on Tyson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227 or the Coffee County E911 non-emergency line at (912) 384-7675.

A search of Tyson’s vehicle also turned up some hydrocodone tablets.

