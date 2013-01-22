Cocaine Arrest Is Made

NICHOLLS — A Nicholls man who is suspected of dealing cocaine was arrested Friday afternoon by the Douglas-Coffee Drug Unit after he was found in possession of a large amount of illegal narcotics, said Coffee County Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

Columbus Drummond, 66, was taken into custody and charged with trafficking in cocaine, three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana, said Wooten.

Drug agents received information that Drummond was dealing drugs out of his Sessoms Avenue home and initiated an investigation, said Wooten.

“Drummond was located at the residence Friday afternoon but denied that he resided at the location,” Wooten said. “Detectives made contact with the home owner, who confirmed that Drummond was living at the home and provided detectives with consent to search the premises.”

Agents discovered a quantity of crack cocaine during a search of the home, along with several other controlled prescription medications, Wooten said.

As a result, Drummond was arrested and charged, the sheriff said.

Drummond remains incarcerated at the Coffee County Jail, where he is also being held for a parole violation.

Related