Clark’s Charges: DUI (And Various Felonies)

A Brantley County man who fled from law enforcement officers and caused damage to a Georgia State Patrol trooper car Tuesday afternoon has been slapped with 30 charges, several of them felonies, said the GSP.

Brian Clark, 27, of Waynesville (Hortense was originally thought to be his town of residence), is charged with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of drug-related items, fleeing and attempting to elude police, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, obstruction and hindering law enforcement officers, hit-and-run, aggravated assault on a peace officer, driving on the wrong side of the road and numerous minor traffic violations including speeding, said Amanda Dixon, GSP Waycross post spokesman.

Clark’s passenger, Cathy King, 32, of Waynesville, was charged with aiding or permitting a person to escape while being pursued by law enforcement.

Clark fled from Trooper Sherman McClain on Boots Harrison Road and wrecked his 1998 Toyota pickup truck, uprooting a fence post and a metal gate that crashed down onto the trooper’s patrol unit about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dixon said. Clark sustained unspecified injuries but was not taken to a medical facility for treatment. King was not injured.

Dixon said McClain also escaped without injury although his patrol unit was heavily damaged.

Both Clark and King were booked into the Brantley County jail on the charges.