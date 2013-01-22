City Manager Raphel Maddox Is Suspended

The city manager of Waycross has apparently fallen from the good graces of his superiors (though no one will say why) and an investigation has been ordered (though no one will specify into what). City Manager Raphel Maddox has been suspended by the Waycross City Commission for an unspecified reason, said Mayor John Knox. Knox said this morning that Maddox has been “placed on paid administrative leave” and that an internal investigation is underway, intimating that Maddox could be cleared depending on the outcome of the probe. “Our attorneys have advised us not to comment,” said Knox. “I am hoping this can be resolved quickly and that the investigation takes only a short period of time.” Repeated calls to Maddox’s cell phone this morning went unanswered. Knox and other officials contacted this morning were mum on the reason the city has taken the action. Maddox was absent from City Hall meetings Monday and Tuesday and staff gave no explanation why public works director Wilton Deloach was substituting for the city manager, saying benignly that Maddox “is not here today.” The mayor and commissioners adjourned both of those meetings to enter into executive sessions for personnel issues, but, as is normal, no specifics were discussed publicly. Trinija Martin, the city’s human resources director, said the only information that can be shared is the mayor’s confirmation that Maddox is on paid administrative leave. She said further details would not be released. Deloach, who Knox said has been appointed interim city manager, also said nothing would be released while the investigation is ongoing, adding, “I hope it won’t take long.” Efforts to reach other city commissioners for comment this morning were unsuccessful.