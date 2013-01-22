City Commission Lists Meetings

The public hearing will follow the regular semi-monthly meeting set for 5 p.m. at City Hall. The city will recognize Courtney James, of the public works department, as the employee of the month and consider bids for oils, lubricants, veterinary services, public safety software, air compressors, computers and laptops, as well as the emergency purchase of equipment for a well. A City Hall work session is set for 5 p.m. Monday with an update expected from Jana Dyke, director of the Waycross-Ware County Development Authority, and discussion of numerous items including bids for annual city services and products such as veterinarian services and computers, an update on the construction work ongoing on City Boulevard and discussion of the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. All three meetings are open to the public.