Chevy Silverado Pickup Trucks Collide At Intersection; 2 Hurt

Two drivers were injured Wednesday when their vehicles collided on Tebeau Street near Linden Drive, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Wendell Clifton Petty, 76, of Keisha Way, was taken by AirEvac helicopter to UF Health in Jacksonville, Fla. with possible head injuries, said Royal. He was incoherent and had cuts on both arms.

James Dylan Johnson, 22, of Knox Road, Blackshear, was transported by Ware County ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health suffering pain in his knees and arms, said Royal.

Driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, Petty had stopped at the stop sign, then attempted to cross Tebeau Street when he entered the path of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by Johnson, who was headed east on Tebeau. Royal said Johnson’s truck hit the passenger side of the Petty truck, causing Petty’s vehicle to overturn.

Deputy Jason Aldridge investigated the 9:30 a.m. accident.

