Carolina Skiff Plant Here Doubles In Size

The Carolina Skiff plant in the Waycross-Ware County Industrial Park is top of the line.

Carolina Skiff — the nation’s number one boat brand in retail sales of fiberglass saltwater outboard boats 14 feet and larger — is expanding its production facilities in Waycross to support its continuing growth.

The 100,000-square-foot expansion will create at least 100 new jobs and represents an overall economic impact of more than $106 million in the next year with many millions of dollars to come in the future.

“We are proud to be home to Carolina Skiff since 1990 and excited to see them making the commitment to stay in Waycross and Ware County,” said Jana Dyke, executive director of the Waycross and Ware County Development Authority (WWDA). “Their investment in job creation in Waycross and Ware County is important, because it enhances the economic vitality of our community.”

Newly created jobs will include positions in management, shipping, national sales and marketing, boat building laborers, maintenance personnel, production supervisors and more.

Officials with the WWDA praised the expansion and how it came to be.

“This expansion did not occur automatically. A year ago, before Jana arrived, Carolina Skiff was poised to leave Waycross due to the wetlands in their immediate vicinity that would have prevented this expansion,” said the WWDA chairman, Dr. William Clark.

“Fortunately, we were able to make a significant investment of $500,000 in voter approved public funds for economic development through SPLOST funding to mitigate the surrounding wetlands and keep this valuable manufacturing facility here in Waycross,” Clark said. “There were many other communities that were recruiting them to move. This is an investment in manufacturing — the base of economic development — that will continue to return dividends for our area for years to come.”

The boat factory is a point of pride for Waycross, Ware County and south Georgia.

Carolina Skiff is known for delivering the most in value, quality and style for pleasure boats, fishing boats, runabouts or commercial work boats.

“We really appreciate the outstanding efforts of the Waycross and Ware County Development Authority to assist us in our ongoing expansions,” said Joe Kirkland, president and CEO of Carolina Skiff LLC. “It was very critical to our company to increase our production capacity as soon as possible.

“Without the help of Waycross and the WWDA we would have had to relocate out of the area which is something we really did not want to do. They kept their promise and as a result both Ware County and our Company will greatly benefit,” said Kirkland. “It is a great example of how a pro-business development authority and an existing manufacturer can work together and get things done for the overall betterment of our community!”

The expansion will add 100,000 square feet to the already existing 100,000-square-foot Carolina Skiff facility, improving operating efficiency as well as significantly increasing production capacity in a variety of Carolina Skiff virtually unsinkable series of boats. More expansions and creation of new boat lines are planned in the near future.

“Over the years we have built an excellent workforce second to none in our industry,” said Kirkland. “Our employees do an outstanding job at creating top quality boats and make a huge contribution to our local economy. Thanks to the equally outstanding job done by the WWDA that contribution will continue to multiply for years to come.”

For more information about job opportunities, visit www.carolinaskiff.com and apply online or in person at Carolina Skiff LLC, 3231 Fulford Road, Waycross.